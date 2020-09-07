Former Roanoke College basketball great Reggie Thomas dies at 56

"I'm having a real tough day right now, knowing that he's gone."

Thomas was a sheriff's deputy in King County, Washington. He served the department for 30 years in jobs that included street-crimes detective and patrol officer. He was planning to retire next year and move back to Virginia.

"He was a great police officer," said King County sheriff's deputy Brian Taylor, who was one of Thomas' best friends. "We have a pretty large sheriff's department and everybody respected him and loved him.

"I met so many people who said Reggie would respond to a detail where they would be having problems with their kids and he would take his personal time and go play video games with the kids or play ball with the kids."

Thomas was driving a King County Sheriff Transit Patrol SUV on Aug. 29 in Seattle when he suffered a massive stroke, according to the King County Sheriff's Office and the Seattle Times.

Thomas' vehicle struck a parked car, killing 41-year-old attorney Sarah Leyrer, who was in the passenger seat of the the parked car, according to the Seattle Times. She died at the scene. Her death was ruled an accident.

Thomas was extricated from his SUV and taken to a hospital, according to the newspaper.