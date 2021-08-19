Former VMI athletic director Donny White dies at 78

"He just loved VMI, so that was like a perfect fit for him," former VMI director of track and field and cross country Mike Bozeman said. "He did everything he could to try to enhance things, with the constraints and stuff we had budget-wise.

"He was as dedicated as you could ever hope someone to be. … He hated to retire because he loved doing what he was doing."

White hired Duggar Baucom to be VMI's basketball coach in 2005, back when Baucom was the coach at NCAA Division II member Tusculum.

"He completely changed my life. Not many guys get to go from D-II to D-I, and he took a chance on me," said Baucom, now the coach at The Citadel.

"He just epitomized what a VMI guy was all about — hard-working, loyal, honest."

Baucom won a school-record 151 games at VMI before leaving for The Citadel in 2015. In his second season at VMI, Baucom installed an up-tempo attack that featured plenty of 3-pointers and little time wasted on the shot clock. The new approach helped Baucom's Kedyets make the Big South tournament title game three times.