Former VMI athletic director Donny White dies at 78

Donny White played football and baseball for VMI. He coached both sports at VMI. He was the second-longest-serving athletic director in VMI history.
"I'm a VMI man. I love the school," White told The Roanoke Times in 2013, the year he retired as his alma mater's athletic director.
White died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 78. He died in hospice care at his home in Montpelier with his wife, Bettie, by his side.
"[From] so many former players and coaches and secretaries, … the outpouring has just been pretty incredible," Bettie White said Thursday in a phone interview. "The brother rats that came and stayed with him and slept by his bedside so that I could get some rest, … it's been amazing.
"He was just a special, special man. … The last couple of weeks we just had a flood of people that came to see him."
White was hired as VMI's athletic director in April 1998 after spending six years as the athletic director at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland.
"Perhaps I'm not a candidate that a Richmond, William and Mary or Appalachian State would consider, but I'm the right guy for this," White said at his introductory VMI press conference.
White guided the athletic department until he retired in November 2013.
"He just loved VMI, so that was like a perfect fit for him," former VMI director of track and field and cross country Mike Bozeman said. "He did everything he could to try to enhance things, with the constraints and stuff we had budget-wise.
"He was as dedicated as you could ever hope someone to be. … He hated to retire because he loved doing what he was doing."
White hired Duggar Baucom to be VMI's basketball coach in 2005, back when Baucom was the coach at NCAA Division II member Tusculum.
"He completely changed my life. Not many guys get to go from D-II to D-I, and he took a chance on me," said Baucom, now the coach at The Citadel.
"He just epitomized what a VMI guy was all about — hard-working, loyal, honest."
Baucom won a school-record 151 games at VMI before leaving for The Citadel in 2015. In his second season at VMI, Baucom installed an up-tempo attack that featured plenty of 3-pointers and little time wasted on the shot clock. The new approach helped Baucom's Kedyets make the Big South tournament title game three times.
"When we put that offense in, he was totally supportive," Baucom said. "You need a very supportive boss when you're at a military school because you face so many challenges. Donny was so good because he'd faced those challenges as an athlete and he'd faced those challenges as a coach."
White promoted Marlin Ikenberry from assistant to head baseball coach in 2003. Ikenberry won a school-record 282 games at VMI before leaving for a noncoaching job in 2014.
"Coach was a great man," said Ikenberry, who is now the coach at James Madison. "I owe a lot to that man for giving me the opportunity to start my career as a head coach.
"The best part was he played, he coached and he knew the landscape of the institution. He knew when to pull, when to push.
"Coach and I would talk a lot about our strategy in every facet of baseball. … He was always the one to congratulate you when you had a big win. And when you had a little bit of a lull, he'd bring you in and say, 'Hey, keep your head up.’
"You always respected every word he said."
White hired three football head coaches during his reign — Cal McCombs, Jim Reid and Sparky Woods.
After then-football coach Ted Cain was fired with one game left in the 1998 season, White served as interim head coach for the 1998 season finale. The Keydets lost that game to The Citadel.
White hired McCombs to succeed Cain. In McCombs' fourth season (2002), VMI went 6-6 to snap a string of 20 straight losing seasons. VMI again went 6-6 in 2003.
But after losing seasons in 2004 and 2005, McCombs was fired. Reid took the helm for the next two seasons before leaving to become an NFL assistant. White brought Woods aboard to replace Reid. Woods was eventually fired by White's successor, Dave Diles.
White was the athletic director when VMI left the Southern Conference for the Big South in the summer of 2003. VMI hoped the move would yield more wins for the football and basketball teams, but VMI continued to struggle as a Big South football program. White was also the athletic director when VMI announced in June 2013 that it would return to the SoCon in the summer of 2014.
Under White, VMI added five women's sports (soccer, swimming, water polo, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field), as well as the co-ed rifle team.
White's reign also saw VMI's football stadium get a $15 million face-lift; the debut of Gray-Minor Stadium, where the VMI baseball team plays; and an increase in funding for operations.
White, a 1965 VMI graduate, was inducted into the VMI hall of fame in 1975 for his accomplishments as an athlete. He was the co-captain of VMI's 1964 football team. As a VMI shortstop, he earned All-SoCon honors three times.
He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army after graduating from VMI. He earned the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
White returned to VMI in 1971 to serve as an assistant football coach under the late Bob Thalman. White remained on the staff through 1981, helping VMI win two SoCon titles. After serving as the defensive backs coach, White was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 1976.
"He was a great teacher as far as technique," said Stephen McKenna, who was a VMI defensive back from 1975-79. "He was always encouraging."
Former VMI defensive end Tim Cox said White was a mentor to the football players.
"He would motivate, but at the same time he was more of a teacher-type of coach," said Cox, who was a VMI defensive end from 1977-80. "He took a very personal interest [in players]. It was not your normal college-coach-to-athlete-type relationship with any of his players."
White became the head coach of the VMI baseball team in the fall of 1981. He was named the SoCon co-coach of the year in 1982. He won 85 games in six seasons, and led VMI to the SoCon title game in 1987.
White is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Richmond; masks will be required.