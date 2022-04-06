Four VMI basketball starters enter transfer portal

Four starters on the VMI basketball team have entered the transfer portal since Dan Earl stepped down as the Keydets' coach last week to take over at Chattanooga.

Standout senior center Jake Stephens has entered the portal as a graduate transfer, while Kamdyn Curfman, Trey Bonham and Honor Huff have entered as undergraduates. All four earned Southern Conference honors this year.

They were the top four scorers on this year's team, which went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in the SoCon. The 16 overall wins were the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins were the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14.

The 6-foot-11 Stephens ranked second in the SoCon in scoring (19.6 ppg), rebounding (9.0 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg). He entered the portal Tuesday.

Stephens has an extra year of eligibility; the NCAA gave that to all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VMI does not have a graduate school. Stephens said Tuesday night in a phone interview that he had been considering putting off graduation so he could return to VMI next season as a fifth-year senior. He talked to his teammates last month about all the starters staying put and making a run at next year's SoCon title.

But Earl's exit from VMI made Stephens far less interested in sticking around Lexington. Chattanooga announced last Thursday that it had hired Earl to replace Lamont Paris, who left for South Carolina after steering the Mocs to the league title. VMI is looking for a new coach.

"Things change and you have to readjust and rethink," Stephens said. "Everybody was pretty surprised [by Earl leaving], … but no hard feelings in any way. … We're all proud of him."

So Stephens plans to graduate in May and play for a new team next season as a graduate student.

"I feel I can benefit from another year of college," he said. "I'm excited to start a new chapter."

Stephens declined to say which schools had contacted him so far, but he should have plenty of suitors. He made the All-Southern Conference first team this year after earning second-team honors as a junior.

Stephens had also been thinking about turning pro instead of spending a fifth year in college. But his recent ankle injury made him scrap that option.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in a Feb. 19 game. He missed the final two regular-season games but returned to action for the SoCon tournament and the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

But Stephens said he tweaked his injured ankle in between those tournaments. He said his ankle is still not 100%. He would not have been at full strength for workouts with NBA teams, so he decided it was not a good time to turn pro.

Bonham averaged 13.6 points and a team-high 4.0 assists as a sophomore this year, when he made the All-SoCon third team. He made the league's all-freshman team a year ago.

Bonham said Tuesday night in a phone interview that he had been thinking about entering the portal before Earl's exit, but Earl's departure made him certain of what to do. He entered the portal Tuesday.

"I've always kind of struggled with the military side of things here," he said. "With Coach Earl leaving, I just felt like it might be a good time to see where else I could play at.

"I was struggling if I should actually do it or not because I felt a loyalty to them because they gave me a chance when nobody else did. When [Earl] left, I felt I might as well."

Bonham said he has already heard from Earl's new school, Chattanooga, as well as from Florida, Missouri, BYU, DePaul, Murray State, Colorado State and Iona, among others.

Stephens and Bonham each said he is planning to change schools no matter who VMI hires as coach.

Curfman averaged 15.7 points as a junior this year, earning All-SoCon second-team honors. He ranked second in the nation in 3-pointers (117). VMI led the country with an average of 12.5 3-pointers.

Ander Galfsky, who is serving as VMI's interim head coach during the coaching search, said last weekend that while Curfman had entered the portal, Curfman is still open to coming back to VMI.

Stephens, Curfman and Bonham were also part of the 2020-21 VMI team that went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in SoCon play. That was VMI's first winning season in seven years.

Huff made the SoCon's all-freshman team this year. He averaged 10.0 points.

Huff said Tuesday night in a phone interview that he had been thinking about the portal before Earl's exit but probably would not have entered the portal had Earl stayed put. He entered the portal Tuesday.

"[Earl's exit] made the decision easier," Huff said. "And obviously, Jake, Kam and Trey leaving, I might as well test the waters too.

"I don't know how I'll feel with a new coach coming in — he doesn't really know the school, doesn't really know me."

Huff said he has already heard from Chattanooga, as well as from Cornell (where Earl's brother, Brian, is the coach), New Hampshire, Nicholls State, Cal State Fullerton, Montana State and Denver.

Huff said that if VMI names Galfsky the permanent head coach, there is a higher chance he will withdraw from the portal and stay at VMI. Gaflsky served as Earl's associate head coach.

The fifth member of the starting lineup, junior Sean Conway, is not in the portal.

Earl steered VMI for seven seasons.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.