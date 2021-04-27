Franklin County judge dismisses Abe Naff's state lawsuit against Ferrum

A Franklin County Circuit judge has dismissed with prejudice former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff's state lawsuit against the college.

Naff had sued Ferrum College in Franklin County Circuit Court for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He was seeking $30 million in damages.

Naff will appeal the judge's decision, one of Naff's lawyers, John Fishwick Jr., said in an email Tuesday.

Naff spent 15 years as Ferrum's athletic director. According to the lawsuit, “his employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated on June 28, 2019.”

Naff had first sued Ferrum in Franklin County Circuit Court in May 2020, then filed an amended lawsuit in November.

Oral arguments were heard in the case last month.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Stacey Moreau's written ruling was filed April 19. Ferrum’s lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, provided a copy of the ruling to The Roanoke Times on Tuesday.

The lawsuit referred to comments from Ferrum officials about Naff in multiple 2019 articles in The Roanoke Times and The Franklin News-Post.