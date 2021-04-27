Franklin County judge dismisses Abe Naff's state lawsuit against Ferrum

A Franklin County Circuit judge has dismissed with prejudice former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff's state lawsuit against the college.
Naff had sued Ferrum College in Franklin County Circuit Court for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He was seeking $30 million in damages.
Naff will appeal the judge's decision, one of Naff's lawyers, John Fishwick Jr., said in an email Tuesday.
Naff spent 15 years as Ferrum's athletic director. According to the lawsuit, “his employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated on June 28, 2019.”
Naff had first sued Ferrum in Franklin County Circuit Court in May 2020, then filed an amended lawsuit in November.
Oral arguments were heard in the case last month.
Franklin County Circuit Judge Stacey Moreau's written ruling was filed April 19. Ferrum’s lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, provided a copy of the ruling to The Roanoke Times on Tuesday.
The lawsuit referred to comments from Ferrum officials about Naff in multiple 2019 articles in The Roanoke Times and The Franklin News-Post.
When it came to the defamation claim, Moreau ruled that the statements “are not actionable as a matter of law as they are not false, are not defamatory, and do not reasonably imply a defamatory meaning.” She also ruled that “there is nothing in these statements that are unpleasant or offensive.” She also found one statement to be an opinion and thus not actionable.
She wrote that the statements in the articles do not suggest that Naff was “unfit, incompetent or unqualified to perform his job.” She said the statements were “true, benign and lack requisite sting.”
On the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress, Moreau ruled that Naff's lawsuit did not state facts sufficient to establish that Ferrum's conduct was “outrageous or intolerable,” and the lawsuit failed to establish “a causal connection” between Ferrum and Naff's emotional distress.
On the claim of negligent infliction of emotional distress Moreau ruled that Naff's allegations were insufficient to demonstrate a physical injury, which is required for that claim.
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
Naff is also suing Ferrum in U.S. District Court, seeking $4 million in damages. The federal lawsuit, which was filed in November, accuses Ferrum of: violating the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act; violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; retaliating against Naff in violation of Title IX; and breach of contract.
A trial date for the federal lawsuit has been set for March 23-25.