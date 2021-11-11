Fun the emphasis for playoff contender VMI

The VMI football team is no longer in the driver's seat for the Southern Conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, but it still has a shot at an at-large bid.
Winning its final two games will be vital to impressing the playoff selection committee.
The 21st-ranked Keydets (6-3, 4-2) will visit Furman (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday, followed by a home game with Western Carolina (3-6, 3-3) in the Nov. 20 regular-season finale.
But coach Scott Wachenheim doesn't want his players fretting over the playoffs.
"The committee's going to make decisions … and we have no control over that," he said this week. "So my message to the team is, 'Go back to our first purpose at VMI.’ … Our first purpose is to have fun playing football.
"My message to my team this week and next is, 'Let's get back to our first purpose, let's have fun playing football, and let the chips fall where they may.’
"Let's just have fun playing football because we're still in the hunt. There have been many years we weren't in the hunt. So let's enjoy the journey."
VMI made the playoffs for the first time last spring. So still being in the hunt for another bid this season is certainly another good sign for the program.
If VMI earns its seventh victory Saturday, it will be the most wins VMI has recorded in a season since going 7-4 in 1977.
"This team has done a lot of historic stuff," Wachenheim said. "There's a lot to be proud of. And we've got a lot to play for.
"But I want them to focus on having fun playing football. I don't want them to worry about the committee's choice at the end of the year. … We could win the next two and not go to the playoffs."
VMI is coming off a 27-20 loss at nationally ranked East Tennessee State. The defeat means VMI no longer controls its own fate when it comes to the SoCon's automatic bid.
The Keydets are now looking up at ETSU, Chattanooga, Mercer in the standings. Those three teams are tied for first place with 5-1 league marks.
But if VMI finishes 8-3 overall, an at-large bid could be its reward. VMI boasts quality wins over Chattanooga, Mercer and Davidson. And the committee won't look down upon one of VMI's losses (FBS member Kent State).
The FCS playoff field was limited to 16 teams last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. SoCon champ VMI was the league's only representative in the field.
But the field will return to 24 teams, including 13 at-large picks, this month. At least one SoCon team received an at-large bid each year from 2015 through 2019. The league had three at-large teams in 2016 and two at-large teams in 2017.
Wachenheim just hopes his team can be as healthy as possible down the stretch. VMI has already played 17 games this calendar year, and all those games have taken their toll on the injury front.
"We have cut practice significantly back because of [all those games this calendar year], but we're bearing the burden of back-to-back seasons," Wachenheim said. "Some of [the injuries are] due to the number of games we've played back-to-back and getting hit."
VMI has lost its last 14 visits to Furman.
But the Keydets beat the visiting Paladins 14-13 in February.
"You've got to figure out how to win close games at VMI because you don't blow many people out," Wachenheim said with a laugh.
Furman is on a three-game skid, including a 17-13 loss to ETSU, a 13-3 loss at Chattanooga and last weekend's 43-42 loss at Western Carolina.
The Paladins have been without injured running back Devin Wynn the past two games, but Dominic Roberto ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns last weekend.
Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson has thrown for 887 yards this season.