Fun the emphasis for playoff contender VMI

"This team has done a lot of historic stuff," Wachenheim said. "There's a lot to be proud of. And we've got a lot to play for.

"But I want them to focus on having fun playing football. I don't want them to worry about the committee's choice at the end of the year. … We could win the next two and not go to the playoffs."

VMI is coming off a 27-20 loss at nationally ranked East Tennessee State. The defeat means VMI no longer controls its own fate when it comes to the SoCon's automatic bid.

The Keydets are now looking up at ETSU, Chattanooga, Mercer in the standings. Those three teams are tied for first place with 5-1 league marks.

But if VMI finishes 8-3 overall, an at-large bid could be its reward. VMI boasts quality wins over Chattanooga, Mercer and Davidson. And the committee won't look down upon one of VMI's losses (FBS member Kent State).

The FCS playoff field was limited to 16 teams last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. SoCon champ VMI was the league's only representative in the field.

But the field will return to 24 teams, including 13 at-large picks, this month. At least one SoCon team received an at-large bid each year from 2015 through 2019. The league had three at-large teams in 2016 and two at-large teams in 2017.