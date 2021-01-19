 Skip to main content
Furman-VMI basketball preview capsule
Furman-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

VMI at Furman

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Furman 10-3, 4-0 Southern Conference; VMI 7-7, 2-3

Notes: VMI's Greg Parham was named the Southern Conference player of the week on Tuesday.  He averaged 27.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals in VMI's three games on the week (a loss to Wofford, a win over The Citadel and a loss to East Tennessee State). He shot 57.7% from the field an was 14 of 21 from 3-point range on the week. … Furman looks like the team to beat in the SoCon this season. The Paladins are looking to go 5-0 in SoCon play for the first time since the 1979-80 season. … Mike Bothwell averages 18.8 points for Furman. He had 32 points in his team's 78-66 win over ETSU last weekend. … Furman has beaten VMI 10 straight times.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

