Gardner-Webb at Radford basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Gardner-Webb at Radford
6 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Gardner-Webb 8-14, 7-10 Big South; Radford 13-9, 12-4
Notes: Radford's final two home games of the regular season will come Wednesday and Thursday against Gardner-Webb. … With four league games left, Radford is in second place in the Big South — three games behind Winthrop and two games ahead of third-place UNC Asheville. The top seed in the league tournament is assured of being at home through the final, as long as it keeps winning. The No. 2 seed is assured of being at home through the semifinals, as long as it keeps winning. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.5 points for Radford, while Jaheam Cornwall averages 14.0 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. … A win Wednesday would give Radford coach Mike Jones his 100th career Big South victory.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
