Gardner-Webb at Radford basketball preview capsule

Notes: Radford's final two home games of the regular season will come Wednesday and Thursday against Gardner-Webb. … With four league games left, Radford is in second place in the Big South — three games behind Winthrop and two games ahead of third-place UNC Asheville. The top seed in the league tournament is assured of being at home through the final, as long as it keeps winning. The No. 2 seed is assured of being at home through the semifinals, as long as it keeps winning. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.5 points for Radford, while Jaheam Cornwall averages 14.0 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. … A win Wednesday would give Radford coach Mike Jones his 100th career Big South victory.