Gardner-Webb beats VMI in basketball

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jaheam Cornwall scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Gardner-Webb to an 88-77 win over VMI on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (1-3) shot 55.6% from the field, including 60% in the second half. They sank 11 3-pointers, while VMI made 13.

Jake Stephens had 26 points and nine rebounds for VMI (5-4). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and five 3-pointers, while Greg Parham had 12 points and six assists.

Down 40-29 at halftime, the Keydets went on a 14-2 run to grab a 43-42 lead.

Stephens scored to give VMI a 52-50 lead with 12:55 left, but Gardner-Webb scored six straight points to grab a 56-52 lead with 10:15 to go. The Runnin' Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

Myles Lewis scored to cut the lead to 63-60 with 8:27 left, but Gardner-Webb scored six straight points to build a 69-60 cushion with 6:24 left.