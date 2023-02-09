RADFORD — The winning streak is over.

The Gardner-Webb men's basketball team snapped Radford's nine-game winning streak Thursday night, beating the Highlanders 61-48 in front of 2,087 fans at the Dedmon Center.

The game was televised by ESPNU.

Gardner-Webb (14-11, 9-4 Big South) led the entire second half.

Radford (16-10, 10-3) lost for the first time since a Jan. 4 defeat against USC Upstate.

It was Radford's longest winning streak since the team won 10 in a row in the 2019-20 season. The nine-game winning streak had begun with a 63-59 win at Gardner-Webb on Jan. 7.

Radford suffered its most lopsided loss of the season and was held to its lowest points total of the season.

A victory Thursday would have enabled Radford to move back into a first-place tie with UNC Asheville, which had won on Wednesday.

Instead, Radford remains in second place and now trails UNC Asheville (11-2 in the Big South) by a full game.

Gardner-Webb moved up into a tie for third with Longwood.

It was the second Radford home game that ESPNU televised in recent weeks. The cable channel had aired Radford's win over Longwood on Jan. 26.

ESPNU will return to the Dedmon Center for next Thursday's showdown against UNC Asheville.

ESPNU chose the three Radford games as part of its Big South “wild card” telecasts. This is the 10th year of the Big South’s ESPNU “wild card” games, which feature six Thursday telecasts. Games are chosen less than 21 days in advance.

Radford entered Thursday having won its last seven appearances in ESPNU's Big South "wild card" telecasts. But that streak also ended Thursday.

Anthony Selden scored 14 points for the visitors. Caleb Robinson tallied 12 points. DQ Nicholas and Julien Soumaoro each added 11 points.

Bryan Antoine had 16 points for Radford.

Radford's DaQuan Smith was held to seven points, half his season average. He was 2 of 8 from the field.

Gardner-Webb shot 51.2% from the field, including a sizzling 61.1% in the second half.

Radford shot only 32.2% from the field in the game.

The Highlanders were just 3 of 16 (18.8%) from 3-point territory.

Leading 26-25 early in the second half, Gardner-Webb went on a 16-0 run to extend the lead to 42-25 with 12:39 to go. Two of Gardner-Webb's six 3-pointers came during that run.

Radford scored six straight points to cut the lead to 42-31. But Kareem Reid scored to extend the lead to 44-31.

Kenyon Giles made a jumper to cut the deficit to 44-33.

But the visitors scored seven straight points to build a 51-33 cushion with 8:27 remaining.

The Highlanders lost at home for only the second time this season.

Shaquan Jules snared 12 rebounds for Radford, which outrebounded Gardner-Webb 43-31.

The Highlanders turned the ball over 14 times.

Trailing 16-11 in the first half, Radford went on a 7-0 run to grab an 18-16 lead with 7:16 left in the half.

But the visitors answered with a 10-1 run to grab a 26-19 lead with 1:32 left in the half. They led the rest of the game.

Gardner-Webb led 26-23 at halftime.

Radford shot just 27.6% from the field in the first half.