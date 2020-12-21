George Mason beats VMI

FAIRFAX — AJ Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 68-66 win over VMI on Monday afternoon.

The Keydets led 40-35 with 16:46 left, but the Patriots went on a 12-0 run to grab a 47-40 lead with 13:25 to go. The Patriots led the rest of the way.

Trailing 61-50 with 6:47 left, VMI went on a 13-5 run to cut the lead to 66-63 with 47 seconds left. But VMI's Jake Stephens later missed a 3-pointer and teammate Sean Conway missed a layup. Xavier Johnson made two free throws with four seconds left to extend the lead to 68-63.

It was the first game for the Patriots (3-1) since Nov. 28. They had been on a two-week COVID-19 pause that caused the cancellation of five games.

Greg Parham had 19 points for VMI (5-4). Stephens added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; he was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kamdyn Curfman also scored 14 points, while Conway added 13 points.

VMI shot just 39.6% from the field.