'Giddy' VMI girds for nationally ranked Wake Forest

The VMI football team will kick off the season Thursday in the national spotlight.

The FCS member Keydets will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wake Forest, which is not only an FBS team but also the 22nd-ranked squad in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

With Wake being ranked, this game will get more attention from media across the country — including perhaps "SportsCenter" highlights — than a typical VMI contest.

It will also get more viewers than a typical VMI game, too. The game will air live on the ACC Network.

"This is just such a great opportunity for us to play on a national stage like that, play against a great opponent," VMI quarterback Seth Morgan said. "We're excited. We're prepared to take it all in and enjoy the experience."

Wake Forest went 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the ACC last year, claiming the Atlantic Division title.

"All my players believe they should have been recruited by ACC schools. This is an opportunity for them to prove it," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "They're giddy."

This will be the first time VMI has faced a ranked FBS team since the school dropped down to the FCS level in 1982.

VMI will reap $380,000 from Wake for the game. It will be the teams' first meeting since 1944.

"I don't worry about the scoreboard [Thursday]. I worry about that we compete and we never say die," Wachenheim said. "We're going to learn how to tackle an ACC opponent. We're going to learn to cover an ACC receiver. We're going to learn to block an ACC defensive lineman and linebacker. We're going to learn to get open versus ACC cornerbacks."

VMI has not toppled an FBS team since it dropped down to the FCS. VMI’s last win over an FBS team came against Virginia Tech in 1981, which was VMI’s final season at the FBS level. Since then, VMI has gone 0-38 against FBS teams.

The Keydets return five offensive starters and six defensive starters from a team that went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Southern Conference play last year.

VMI had hoped to have another returning offensive starter. But the team will be without fifth-year senior offensive tackle Marshall Gill, who started the past four years. Wachenheim said Wednesday that Gill won't be able to play for VMI this season because of an eligibility issue and has left the school.

The offensive line will also be without William Fleming graduate Tyriq Poindexter, who was redshirted as a freshman last fall. Wachenheim said Poindexter won't be able to play Thursday, also because of an eligibility issue. Wachenheim hopes Poindexter will be able to play later this season.

VMI starting running back Korey Bridy, who underwent Lisfranc ligament surgery on one foot last November and who suffered a sprained ankle in his other foot in preseason practice, was not on VMI's two-deep chart this week. But Wachenheim said Bridy practiced "at a high level" Tuesday and will play Thursday.

VMI is funding 60 football scholarships this year, while FBS teams are allowed to fund 85 grants. But superior depth won't be Wake's only advantage Thursday.

Wachenheim said Wake boasts size and experience advantages on both its offensive and defensive lines.

So how can VMI's up-tempo Air Raid offense neutralize that size disadvantage?

"Our offense was built to try and overcome the size disadvantage because we have that in most games," Wachenheim said. "Spread them out sideline to sideline, use the whole 52-and-a-third-yards width of the field and try and get them running and get them tired.

"Think of it as a tennis game. You're trying to make them run the full baseline. You're trying to hit it to their forehand to their backhand to their forehand to their backhand and then you might drop a little chip shot over the net and make them run up and get that and then maybe a lob over their head to make them run back and get that and then they get tired and you can hit the game winner."

And how can the VMI defense overcome its size disadvantage?

"You try to play multiple fronts. You try to spin and move. You try to be ankle-biters and just get after them," Wachenheim said. "You're like a group of fire ants swarming to the ball, just trying to get multiple players to the football."

The Demon Deacons will be without All-ACC second-team quarterback Sam Hartman, who is one of their seven returning starters on offense. He is sidelined indefinitely for an undisclosed medical reason.

So Mitch Griffis, a third-year sophomore who threw two passes in four games last year, will be the starting signal-caller. VMI offered Griffis a scholarship when he was at Broad Run High School in Ashburn.

"We're going to try and confuse them on defense, but I think this young man has got a high football IQ," Wachenheim said.

Griffis' targets will include All-ACC first-team receiver A.T. Perry.

The Demon Deacons will be without one of their seven returning defensive starters Thursday. Linebacker Ryan Smenda has been suspended by the NCAA for the entire game because of a targeting penalty in Wake's bowl game last year.

Wake's new defensive coordinator is Brad Lambert, who was Purdue's co-defensive coordinator last year after serving as Marshall's defensive chief in 2019 and 2020. So the VMI coaches have not only watched Wake film but have also eyed 2021 Purdue film and film of VMI's 2019 loss at Marshall.

Wachenheim does not want fans to panic if this game does not turn out well. Last year, VMI opened with a 60-10 loss at FBS member Kent State but still finished with a winning season.

"[Thursday] will have zero impact on the next game," Wachenheim said.