Giles grad Lauren Sisler of ESPN was part of historic college football telecast

She wore a mask not only during the game but for seven straight hours.

"I got a few drinks of water … but that was about it," Sisler, 35, said. "As someone that has not been in a situation … that required me to wear a mask for longer than an hour, … definitely an adjustment. But once we kind of got into kickoff and into the game, it just became part of my uniform, if you will."

Sideline reporters usually stand right next to the coaches for interviews, but not this time.

"I had to socially distance from the coach for our halftime interview," Sisler said. "I'm almost doing a two-person press conference, … where I'm facing him with at least 6 feet of distance, if not more, asking him a question and he's responding to it in a separate microphone."

A sideline reporter is usually permitted to be near the team benches during a game so he or she can eavesdrop what the coaches and players are saying to each other.

Not this season.