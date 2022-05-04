Greek import Demis Taramonlis boosts Radford men's tennis

RADFORD — Alexander the Great was from what is now known as the Macedonia region of Greece.

So is Demis the great.

Demis Taramonlis also grew up in the Macedonia region of Greece. The junior now plays tennis for Radford University, and was recently named the Big South player of the year.

Taramonlis misses his family back home, although that's not all he misses.

He misses his mom's pastitsio, which is the Greek version of lasagna. He is also pining for a Greek salad, with all that feta cheese.

"The Greek food is amazing and I miss it a lot," he said.

Taramonlis is one of two Greek players on the Highlanders, whose far-flung roster also includes Athens native Konstantinos Raptis. The two used to play doubles together in junior tournaments in Greece.

The two are the only Greek students at Radford. Taramonlis always stops to talk when he meets a fellow student with a Greek-sounding name, only to learn that the student is not from Greece but rather has a parent or grandparent who was from there.

Taramonlis swears he and Raptis don't slip into their native language and joke about their Radford teammates in front of them.

"It's a rule of the team — you cannot speak another language if you are in front of other people," Taramonlis said. "So we always speak English because we respect them."

Taramonlis and his teammates will be back on the court Friday when they visit Wake Forest in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Highlanders (14-7) earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs by winning the Big South tournament two weekends ago.

"It was really special," he said.

Greek pipeline

Taramonlis is from Veria, a small city in the Macedonia region of Greece.

"We are in the mountains, like here," Taramonlis, 20, said.

Taramonlis is glad he did not grow up in a big city.

"In my hometown, … I'm going to the [tennis] courts, I know that I have a free court and I don't have to wait for someone else to finish," he said.

He began playing tennis when he was 4 years old, after watching his father teach the game to his older brother.

"I was outside the courts and I was like, 'I want to be inside the courts. I cannot stay outside. I cannot watch. I want to be inside and play tennis,’" he said.

At the age of 16, Taramonlis began thinking about becoming a college tennis player in America.

Radford used to have another Greek player on its team — Alexandros Caldwell. In 2019, then-RU senior Caldwell told Highlanders coach Rob Bareford about a friend of his — Taramonlis.

Bareford eyed video of Taramonlis, looked at the caliber of players he was beating in junior tournaments in Europe and decided to recruit him.

Taramonlis committed to Radford in the spring of 2019, when he was a high school senior. Charlotte and Delaware were also interested in him, but he said he picked Radford because Bareford offered him a full scholarship.

The 6-foot-2 Taramonlis enrolled at Radford for the 2019-20 school year, but it was not an easy adjustment.

He had been studying English in school since the age of 12, so reading and writing were not a problem. But conversing in English was not a strong suit for him at the time.

"My English language back at the time, it wasn't so good," he said.

He made an instant impact on the tennis court, though.

Taramonlis played at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as a freshman. He became the first Highlander to ever be named the Atlantic Region rookie of the year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Radford was off to a 10-1 start when the 2020 season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Taramonlis returned home that March.

Goals achieved

Last year, Bareford demoted Taramonlis to No. 2 singles and put Yevhen Sirous (now a graduate transfer at Old Dominion) at No. 1.

"I kind of knew that [Taramonlis] was still maybe our best player but that would fire him up and make him dig down even deeper and work harder," Bareford said. "It seemed like he needed a challenge."

Bareford also put Taramonlis and partner Andres Silva at No. 2 doubles that year. Taramonlis wound up making the All-Big South first team in doubles and the second team in singles last year.

The Highlanders fell short of the NCAAs last year, losing to Presbyterian 4-3 in the Big South tournament final despite doubles and singles wins from Taramonlis.

"That was actually one of the worst feelings that I've had in my life," he said. "It's the worst feeling to lose a final."

Taramonlis began his junior year determined not to be relegated to No. 2 singles again.

"I put as a goal that I have to return back to No. 1 spot and I have to fight for that," he said. "I didn't like that I played No. 2, so I said to myself, 'Work harder.’"

He told Bareford last fall that his goal was to become the Big South player of the year.

Bareford put Taramonlis back at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for this season.

"I improved a lot of shots," Taramonlis said. "I got more stronger mentally."

He is 13-6 in singles this year, including 7-0 in Big South regular-season play.

"He fights for every point," Bareford said. "He never gives up. He can come and reach down and go into a different gear at times in order to win points. He hates to lose."

Taramonlis and Silva are 11-6 in doubles. Silva is from Venezuela. Radford's 11-man roster also includes players from India, the Netherlands, Portugal and Italy, as well as four Americans.

Not only did Taramonlis earn All-Big South first-team honors in both singles and doubles, but he achieved his goal of being named Big South player of the year.

"He really doesn't have any holes in his game," Bareford said. "He's so well-rounded."

Taramonlis was also named the school's male athlete of the 2021-22 school year by the Radford athletics administration.

But the highlight of his year came in the Big South final in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second-seeded Highlanders beat top-seeded Campbell 4-3.

Taramonlis and Silva lost their doubles match, but Taramonlis won his singles match 6-4, 6-0 to help Radford win the crown.

"I was playing for [his teammates], … for my coaches, for my school," he said.

Radford won the tournament for the seventh time in its history.

"We worked really hard for that day," he said. "From the first day that we came here in the fall, as a team we put this as a goal and … we actually did it."

