Greensboro College-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday

Greensboro College at VMI

5 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Greensboro 0-2; VMI 2-2

Notes: NCAA Division III member Greensboro College upset Big South member Longwood 67-64 on Sunday. Greensboro trailed 64-59 with 2:50 left. Greyson Collins had 24 points for Greensboro in the win. The game counted on Longwood's record but only counted as an exhibition for Greensboro. That will also be the case Tuesday, with the game counting only on VMI's record. … Greensboro lost to fellow Division III schools North Carolina Wesleyan and Piedmont last week. The school will play its USA South schedule in the spring semester. … VMI added this game to the schedule last weekend after Regent canceled a Monday visit to VMI because of COVID-19 issues. … Greg Parham averages 17.0 points for VMI.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

