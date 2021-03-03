Greg Parham leaving his mark on VMI basketball team

Greg Parham was not a big scorer for his first three seasons on the VMI basketball team.

Heck, for a few years there, he was not even the best player named Parham on the team.

But look at him now.

After averaging 9.4 points last year, the senior point guard ranks third in the Southern Conference with an average of 18.6 points this season.

"This year I wanted to do something big at VMI and leave my mark on the program," he said in a phone interview.

Thanks in part to Parham, the Keydets have been surprisingly good this season.

VMI is heading into the Southern Conference tournament with a 12-11 overall record — its most overall wins in seven years. The Keydets finished in sixth place with a 7-7 league mark — their most SoCon wins in six years.

"Instead of going into games and just trying to battle it out, we're now expecting to win," he said.

On Wednesday, Parham was named to the All-SoCon first team by league media members and to the second team by the league's coaches.