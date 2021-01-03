 Skip to main content
Hampton-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s Basketball

Monday

Hampton at Radford

7  p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPNU

Records: Hampton 4-5, 3-1 Big South; Radford 4-6, 3-1.

Notes: ESPNU had planned to air a Presbyterian-UNC Asheville game Monday, but the Big South announced Sunday that Presbyterian has gone on a COVID-19 pause. So the league also announced Sunday that ESPNU will instead air the Hampton-Radford game Monday. As a result, the game time has been changed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. … Hampton split its two games with Gardner-Webb last week. The Pirates have also beaten Charleston Southern (twice) and George Washington. They have also lost to Norfolk State, VMI, William and Mary and Howard. … Davion Warren averages 19.7 points for Hampton, while Fah'Mir Ali averages 9.8 points for Radford. … Radford will also host Hampton at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

