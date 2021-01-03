Hampton-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: ESPNU had planned to air a Presbyterian-UNC Asheville game Monday, but the Big South announced Sunday that Presbyterian has gone on a COVID-19 pause. So the league also announced Sunday that ESPNU will instead air the Hampton-Radford game Monday. As a result, the game time has been changed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. … Hampton split its two games with Gardner-Webb last week. The Pirates have also beaten Charleston Southern (twice) and George Washington. They have also lost to Norfolk State, VMI, William and Mary and Howard. … Davion Warren averages 19.7 points for Hampton, while Fah'Mir Ali averages 9.8 points for Radford. … Radford will also host Hampton at 6 p.m. Tuesday.