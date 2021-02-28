Hampton-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Hampton beat No. 10 seed Presbyterian 67-65 in the first round Saturday. … If Radford wins this game, it will host Gardner-Webb or Campbell in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. … Radford swept the regular-season series with Hampton, winning 79-66 on Jan. 4 and winning 76-65 the following night. Both games were at Radford. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.3 points for Radford. … Hampton's Davion Warren, an All-Big South first-team pick, ranks 13th in the nation in scoring (21.2 ppg). He also averages 2.0 steals.