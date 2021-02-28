 Skip to main content
Hampton-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s Basketball

Monday

Big South quarterfinal

No. 7 seed Hampton at No. 2 seed Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: Hampton 11-13; Radford 14-11

Notes: Hampton beat No. 10 seed Presbyterian 67-65 in the first round Saturday. … If Radford wins this game, it will host Gardner-Webb or Campbell in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. … Radford swept the regular-season series with Hampton, winning 79-66 on Jan. 4 and winning 76-65 the following night. Both games were at Radford. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.3 points for Radford. … Hampton's Davion Warren, an All-Big South first-team pick, ranks 13th in the nation in scoring (21.2 ppg). He also averages 2.0 steals.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

