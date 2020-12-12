 Skip to main content
Hampton-VMI basketball preview capsule
Men's Basketball

Sunday

Hampton at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Hampton 1-1; VMI 3-2

Notes: This will be the first meeting between the schools. … Hampton knocked off George Washington on the road in its Dec. 1 opener and lost at Norfolk State on Monday. … The Pirates were 15-19 overall and 8-10 in Big South play last year. … Edward Oliver-Hampton averages 19.5 points for the Pirates, while Greg Parham averages 15.4 points for the Keydets. … VMI announced Friday it has added a game at George Mason to the schedule. The teams will meet Dec. 21 for their first duel in 11 years. VMI had been scheduled to visit Wake Forest on Dec. 21, but the game was canceled because of Wake's COVID-19 issues.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

