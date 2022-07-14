Hidden Valley grad Funderburke relishes State Am win

Until two weeks ago, Ross Funderburke had never won a big golf tournament.

He had never won a Virginia State Golf Association tournament.

When he played for Hidden Valley High School, he twice finished second in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

He is now on the Furman men's golf team, but the rising senior has yet to win a college tournament.

Funderburke was a big winner two weeks ago, though. He captured the 109th VSGA State Amateur Championship at the Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

"It meant a lot," Funderburke, 21, said in a recent interview at Hidden Valley Country Club. "I haven't won a tournament since I was 13 — and that was so nonimportant. This was pretty much my first one.

"I've always made the joke that I can't win a golf tournament. I've gotten second countless times.

"I can't make that joke anymore."

Hold on a second. Funderburke did win two area high school tournaments of note as a Hidden Valley senior in the fall of 2018. He won the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational (after, yes, finishing second the previous two years) and the Heritage Invitational.

"I won both of those my senior year, but in terms of true competition, top-level guys, this [State Amateur] was definitely my first win," he said.

He will pursue another title this weekend, when he plays in the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

That tournament, which includes both amateurs and pros, will be held Friday through Sunday. Funderburke, who was 10th in that event last year, will try to become only the third person to ever win both the State Amateur and the State Open in the same year.

'Yankee'

Funderburke began going to the driving range with his father, Rick, when he was 5 or 6 years old.

He played both basketball and golf when he was in middle school, but he then gave up basketball to focus on golf.

"In golf, there's more to learn than in other sports," he said. "Other sports, you see athletes like LeBron [James] or Steph [Curry] who can't get much better than they are."

Funderburke also relishes the variety of courses in golf.

"I just enjoy the challenge of going to a new place and having to learn it," he said.

Funderburke was an All-Timesland first-team golfer as a junior and was named the Timesland golfer of the year as a senior.

But he isn't exactly bragging about his high school career.

"I really wasn't very good," he said. "I could obviously pull some rounds together.

"[But] high school was so tough for me to practice. You get to high school season in the fall, … and you've got the time change that comes. You get out of high school at 3:30 and you have till 5:30 to practice in the winter."

At the end of his sophomore year of high school, Funderburke emailed about 20 colleges, including Southern Conference member Furman, in hopes of getting on their radar. He visited Furman during his junior year.

In May 2018, Furman coach Matt Davidson watched Funderburke play in the Scott Robertson Memorial tournament at Roanoke Country Club. A few months later, Davidson eyed Funderburke (then a rising senior) at the North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Davidson had seen enough. He offered Funderburke a partial scholarship.

"He had a lot of speed — that's always something that gets coaches excited," Davidson said. "You could kind of picture that upside when you hit it as far as Ross did."

Funderburke verbally committed to the South Carolina school that summer. But five days later, he reaped an offer from the program he had always hoped to play for — Virginia Tech.

He stuck with Furman.

"It just wouldn't have felt right to decommit," he said.

Funderburke joined the Paladins for the 2019-20 school year. His new teammates gave him a nickname.

"Yankee."

That's because the Furman golfer from the northernmost state is actually the one from Virginia.

"I get made fun of, … which is kind of crazy to me," Funderburke said.

Funderburke's recently concluded junior season was his best one so far.

"He's kind of tightened up his tee shots and then he kind of took his putting to another level as well," Davidson said.

Funderburke had a 72.1 stroke average in his 33 rounds, earning All-SoCon honors. He finished second in the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament in South Carolina in March.

"My driver was probably the biggest thing that improved," he said. "I've always had the yips off the tee — it goes left, right, really anywhere but straight. But I got a new shaft this year that I love. … I've been hitting it pretty consistently far and straight."

Funderburke received an individual bid to the NCAA tournament, tying for 30th in an NCAA regional in Florida in May.

He has two more college seasons left, including the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all Division I 2020 spring-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to graduate from Furman in 2024 with a double major in business and communications, then turn pro.

Match-play success

The State Amateur was Funderburke's first tournament since the NCAA regional.

After advancing in stroke-play qualifying, Funderburke went 5-0 in the match-play portion of the tournament. He became the first golfer from the Roanoke area to win the event since David Tolley in 1983.

"I had a losing record in match play until this year and I won five in a row," said Funderburke, who advanced to the State Am quarterfinals two years ago. "I kind of figured it out a little bit — not changing my game plan from stroke play.

"Not really backing down when I had a lead was a good thing to learn."

Funderburke had tweaked his swing after receiving a lesson a few weeks earlier from his swing coach in South Carolina.

"I was able to start aiming at pins and hitting it where I wanted to," he said.

Funderburke beat former Virginia Tech golfer Ian Hildebrand 1 up in the round of 32 and defeated ex-Virginia golfer Jack Montague 5 and 4 in the round of 16. He beat Loyola of Maryland golfer Carlo Pizzano 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals.

Funderburke defeated 2021 State Open of Virginia champ and former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck 2 and 1 in the semifinals.

He beat Fredericksburg teen Grayson Wood 7 and 6 in the final. The final was scheduled for 36 holes, but Funderburke clinched the title with six holes to go.

"The Am, I'd like to think, is the biggest tournament in Virginia," Funderburke said. "You just never know what's going to happen once you get to match play. You hear a lot [of], 'Anybody can win.’ So I'm just glad I could be that somebody."

Funderburke's father was not able to attend the tournament because of work. But Funderburke's mother, Carol, was on hand — just as she had been for all his high school and junior tournaments, and just as she has been for most of his college tournaments as well.

After winning the title, Funderburke's first thoughts were of his parents — and of his late brother.

Funderburke's half brother, Rhett (from Rick Funderburke's previous marriage), died of pancreatic cancer on April 1 at the age of 44.

"He's in a better spot," Funderburke said.

"I wish he could have been there [at the State Am]. That win, it was for him in a way."