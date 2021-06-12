Hidden Valley grad Keith Myburgh of Virginia Tech excited for Olympic swimming trials

At the 2016 trials, Myburgh was 34th out of 92 swimmers in the 400 individual medley prelims.

Returning to the trials has been a goal ever since.

"Who doesn't want to compete at the highest level against the best people?" he said. "I'm super grateful that I can attend again."

Myburgh qualified for these trials at the 2019 U.S. championships. The trials were postponed last year (along with the Tokyo Olympics) because of the pandemic.

Only the top two swimmers in each event will advance to the Olympics. Myburgh is just hoping to advance from Sunday morning's prelims in the 400 I.M. to Sunday night's eight-man final.

"In 2016, it was more of just getting used to swimming in the more high-pressure situations. But now, finishing second in the ACCs and racing against a bunch of really, really awesome competitors at NCAAs has kind of given me more experience in handling that," he said.

Myburgh, whose parents will be at the trials to root him on, will be in the CHI Health Center stands himself to watch the finals most nights.

"That's always so exciting," he said. "They put on a real show."

This meet will actually be the "Wave II" portion of the trials.