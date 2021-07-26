High expectations for VMI football team

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — There was something different about the Southern Conference's preseason football polls Monday.

VMI was closer to the top than the bottom.

The Keydets, coming off their first SoCon title since 1977, were picked second out of nine teams in the SoCon media poll — their best finish ever in that poll.

VMI was picked third in the SoCon coaches poll — its highest finish ever in that poll as well.

"It's great respect for our program and what we built and what we did last year and the young men we have coming back," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Monday at SoCon football media day.

VMI went 6-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon play in the abbreviated spring season — its first season with a winning overall record since 1981. The Keydets advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time ever.

The high expectations for another good season do not put pressure on VMI, Wachenheim said.

"It's not pressure. I think it's awesome," he said. "You fight your whole life to be a winner and to be thought highly of.

"My focus is, let's move forward and let's be better. … The best is yet to come."