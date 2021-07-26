High expectations for VMI football team

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — There was something different about the Southern Conference's preseason football polls Monday.
VMI was closer to the top than the bottom.
The Keydets, coming off their first SoCon title since 1977, were picked second out of nine teams in the SoCon media poll — their best finish ever in that poll.
VMI was picked third in the SoCon coaches poll — its highest finish ever in that poll as well.
"It's great respect for our program and what we built and what we did last year and the young men we have coming back," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Monday at SoCon football media day.
VMI went 6-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon play in the abbreviated spring season — its first season with a winning overall record since 1981. The Keydets advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time ever.
The high expectations for another good season do not put pressure on VMI, Wachenheim said.
"It's not pressure. I think it's awesome," he said. "You fight your whole life to be a winner and to be thought highly of.
"My focus is, let's move forward and let's be better. … The best is yet to come."
Wachenheim, entering his seventh season at VMI, won two FCS national coach of the year awards in May.
"He's a really good football coach," Wofford coach Josh Conklin said. "He's built a really good culture."
The Keydets have not enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons since the early 1960s.
But VMI returns 10 starters on offense and six on defense.
"Offensively, I think we're going to be as good as we've ever been," Wachenheim said. "Defensively, some young guys are going to have to step up.
"I'm extremely confident that we can compete for a SoCon championship. However, this is the best the SoCon's been since I've been in it."
Chattanooga, which did not play VMI last season because of COVID-19 issues in the Mocs' program, topped both SoCon polls Monday. The Mocs return every starter from a team that went 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the SoCon before opting out of the rest of its season.
The Mocs collected 248 points and 18 of the 30 first-place votes in the media poll. VMI was second with 217 points and six first-place votes.
Chattanooga received 59 points and four first-place votes in the coaches' poll. Samford, which features preseason SoCon offensive player of the year Liam Welch at quarterback, was second with 52 points and two first-place votes. VMI was third with 50 points and two first-place votes. East Tennessee State got the other first-place vote.
The Lindy's Sports preview magazine has ranked VMI No. 25 in its preseason FCS Top 25. The magazine picked ETSU to win the SoCon, with VMI second. ETSU, which was the only SoCon team to beat VMI last season, returns all of its starters.
Athlon Sports ranks VMI No. 18 in its preseason FCS Top 25, two spots higher than Chattanooga.
The Keydets welcome back quarterback Seth Morgan, who started the final four games after VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski suffered a torn ACL.
With VMI not having a graduate school, Udinski has joined Maryland as a graduate transfer in order to use his extra year of eligibility. Udinski was one of five VMI regulars from last season who have joined other schools as graduate transfers to use their extra year.
But Morgan finished third in the voting for the Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year) last season. He was named to the coaches' preseason All-SoCon second team Monday.
"[Last season's experience] helps Seth tremendously. You never know how you're going to play until you get out there and play with a live [pass] rush and live [pass] coverage. I think Seth will be a lot more confident this year," Wachenheim said.
Receiver Jakob Herres finished fourth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year) last season. He made the coaches' preseason All-SoCon first team Monday.
"If you want to double-cover Jake, then there's three other dudes we think we can hurt you with," Wachenheim said.
Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas is among those other starting receivers back.
Linebacker Stone Snyder finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) last season. The SoCon coaches named him the league's preseason defensive player of the year Monday.
"He definitely exceeded expectations [last season]," Wachenheim said. "I knew he was a good player. I didn't realize he was that good."
VMI will need new starters at both safety spots. A.J. Smith joined Richmond as a graduate transfer to use his extra year. Fellow safety Josh Sarratt, who started for VMI as a sophomore last season, transferred to James Madison.
Evan Eller (Lord Botetourt) will fill one of the safety vacancies.
"He's an unbelievably smart football player," Wachenheim said.
In addition to Snyder and Herres, the preseason All-SoCon first team also included VMI offensive lineman Marshall Gill and linebacker/defensive back Ethan Caselberry. In addition to Morgan, the second team also included defensive lineman Morgan Dabney.
The Keydets will open the season Sept. 4 against fellow 2021 FCS playoff participant Davidson, which is steered by former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell.
Wachenheim expects 86% to 87% of his players will be vaccinated by the time they report for preseason practice on Aug. 5. VMI is requiring all its students to be vaccinated by the time the fall semester starts, unless students are granted an exemption. Wachenheim said two players have already received exemptions.