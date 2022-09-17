Hokies rise and dine, defeat Wofford

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech knocked the sleep out of its eyes early enough to record a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Responding to their earliest kickoff in program history – 11 a.m. – the Hokies overcame a sluggish first quarter to defeat Wofford 27-7 at sun-splashed Lane Stadium.

Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns in his second consecutive turnover-free performance for Tech (2-1), which got an encouraging day from wide receiver Jadan Blue.

The Hokies’ chances of recording their first shutout since 2019 vanished with 9:34 remaining, when Nathan Walker scored on a 3-yard run against Tech’s backup defenders to give the Terriers (0-3) their first points of the season.

The Hokies took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second quarter, engineering two long touchdown drives to take a 20-0 lead into the break.

Given plenty of time to set his feet and fire, Wells completed 9 of his final 10 passes before intermission, hitting Blue on four of those. The last connection was an 11-yard TD strike to Blue – the first of his Hokies tenure.

Blue, a transfer from Temple who had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019, recorded just one catch in the first two games as he worked back from an ankle injury.

Wells hit eight different targets in the first half alone, with Blue gaining 61 yards on four snags. Blue’s acrobatic catch on a third-and-19 play midway through the second quarter gained 29 yards and was the key to Tech’s first touchdown drive.

As expected, Tech’s defense had little trouble containing a Wofford offense that had not scored a point in its first two games. The Hokies limited the Terriers to just 51 total yards and four first downs in the opening half. Tech, meanwhile, racked up 307 yards and 20 first downs over that span.

Tech kicker William Ross made field goals of 46 and 41 yards in the first half. He's made all five of his attempts this season.

Tech paid FCS-member Wofford $450,000 to make the trip. The college has just 1,770 students.