Hollins cancels four more teams' seasons

Hollins is the only ODAC school opting out of indoor track, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse this school year.

The decision not to play those sports was made not only by Sims but also by Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton and school vice presidents.

The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the pandemic. The ODAC also decided last summer to postpone its fall sports season until the spring semester.

Hollins is planning to take part in the swimming, cross country, outdoor track and field, tennis and equestrian seasons this semester, although it has not promised those athletes that they will definitely get to compete.

All of those sports are considered to have a "low" risk of transmission by the NCAA except for equestrian, which is not an NCAA sport and thus not categorized by the NCAA.