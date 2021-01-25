Hollins cancels four more teams' seasons

Hollins University officials have decided to cancel the seasons of four more teams because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The women's school will not take part in indoor track and field, volleyball, soccer or lacrosse this semester.
Hollins broke the news last week to the athletes on those teams.
The ODAC school already decided last month that it will not have a basketball season.
Hollins athletic director Myra Sims said the NCAA Division III school opted not to take part in the indoor track, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse seasons because all four of those sports are considered to have an "intermediate" risk of COVID-19 transmission by the NCAA.
"The nature of those sports require close contact on an ongoing basis, both in practice … and then in the competitions against opposing teams. That was the part that we just weren't comfortable with," Sims said in a phone interview. "It just had to do with that close contact that is inherent to those sports.
"We didn't want to expose those athletes to that risk. And then knowing our athletes do not live in a bubble within our larger campus — they live in residence halls like any other student. They're mixed in with regular students in classrooms. … That's the big concern in all this, that we get cases in athletics that lead to a larger outbreak on campus."
Hollins is the only ODAC school opting out of indoor track, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse this school year.
The decision not to play those sports was made not only by Sims but also by Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton and school vice presidents.
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the pandemic. The ODAC also decided last summer to postpone its fall sports season until the spring semester.
Hollins is planning to take part in the swimming, cross country, outdoor track and field, tennis and equestrian seasons this semester, although it has not promised those athletes that they will definitely get to compete.
All of those sports are considered to have a "low" risk of transmission by the NCAA except for equestrian, which is not an NCAA sport and thus not categorized by the NCAA.
"Being optimistic and looking ahead to what essentially will be two months from now and hoping that things will be a little bit different, … we didn't want to shut the door now on sports that we can potentially play later in the spring," Sims said. "This is not a guarantee that we're going to be able to play those low-risk sports. We're going to plan and make every effort to make that happen, but we'll have to feel confident that we can do it safely in order to proceed."
ODAC swimmers began competing in meets this month. But Hollins has pushed back the start of its spring semester; its students will not be returning to campus until next month.
So Hollins swimmers likely won't be competing until the ODAC championships in early March.
"We still will not bring anyone back early," Sims said. "Our [swim] team will start practicing in that second week of February, when all of our students return to campus. … The earliest that we would permit any competition would be in March."
Basketball is a sport with a "high" risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the NCAA.
Sims said earlier this month that the decision not to play basketball was because home and road games would not have meshed with the protocols Hollins established prior to the fall semester to try to limit COVID-19 cases on campus.
Hollins has banned visitors to its campus. The school has also banned group travel off campus.
If Hollins did not want the basketball team to hit the road, why might it be willing to let the swimming, cross country, outdoor track and field, tennis and equestrian teams do so?
"We knew with basketball that coming out of winter holidays, … that it was likely there was going to be a surge in January and February," Sims said. "So we knew we would not be comfortable traveling, that the protocols we had in place during the fall semester would be in place at least to start the spring semester.
"We are hopeful that we would be at a place where we are comfortable to start making some exceptions as we get into March.
"Normally we would put six tennis players on a 15-passenger van to go play. If we get to go, I have assured them that we will find money to hire a larger vehicle so that we could spread those students out."
The NCAA Division III Council has granted all Division III athletes this school year an extra year of eligibility, so Hollins’ decision will not cost the athletes on the soccer and other affected teams a year of eligibility.