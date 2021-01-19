Hollins won't play basketball this season

"All those things resulted in us having only two cases of on-campus transmission throughout the entire fall semester," Sims said.

Hollins guard Serena Lytton said the school made a good decision to scrap the season.

"Without traveling and stuff, it's easier to maintain the number of low cases," said Lytton, a Patrick Henry High School graduate. "Some people [on the team] were upset about it. Other people, we understood it's for our own safety."

Hollins has pushed back the start of the spring semester; students will not be returning to campus until next month. So Hollins would have had to make an exception to bring the basketball players back this month.

"We would miss most of the season if we're not going to let our basketball players come back early," Sims said. "You need between two and three weeks of practice … to have them in shape and ready to play basketball, so that would have put us, even aside from travel restrictions and visitor restrictions, near the end of February before we'd even have a chance to play.

"There was concern if we made an exception for basketball [to return early], how do we tell other groups that had compelling reasons to be on campus — for example, international students."