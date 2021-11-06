'Hungry' W&L beats Ferrum to clinch playoff berth

LEXINGTON — Last season, the Washington and Lee football team never got to play a single game.
This season, W&L is heading to the NCAA playoffs.
Josh Breece, a fifth-year senior who put off graduating so he could play this season, scored on a 1-yard run with 1:42 left to give the Generals a 28-24 win over Ferrum at Wilson Field on Saturday.
W&L (8-1, 5-0), which won its eighth straight game, claimed the ODAC crown and the league's automatic bid to the Division III playoffs.
"It means the world," sophomore quarterback Stephen Murrin said. "I can't say enough about this group of guys and the camaraderie we have and how much we've been through together. It's pretty awesome just to see it all come together.
"Not being able to play last year made us all very hungry. We've come in and worked our tails off. … It's paid off."
The Generals did not play last spring because of COVID-19 woes on their team.
"When COVID hit [the team] and we were the only team in the ODAC that wasn't able to play, we were hungry," senior running back/return man Alex Wertz said. "We're finally on top."
The jubilant Generals poured onto the field at game's end.
"We [bleeping] did it!" senior linebacker Alex Andros shouted gleefully amid the celebration.
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston presented the Generals with the ODAC championship trophy.
"This group deserved it," Breece said. "It feels great to get them one."
W&L won the ODAC title for the first time since 2017, when current Davidson coach Scott Abell was the team's coach and Breece was the squad's freshman star.
Breece, the school’s career rushing leader, did not attend W&L in the fall 2020 semester and delayed graduation so he could be a part of the team this season. Now he will end his career in the NCAAs.
"I knew the decision that God told me to make was the right one," Breece said.
Murrin hugged Breece at game's end.
The Generals doused coach Garrett LeRose with Gatorade.
"It's really exciting, considering the adversity that we saw last year," LeRose said of the playoff bid.
W&L will wrap up the regular season next weekend at Shenandoah. Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney are tied for second at 4-1 in league play, but W&L beat both of those teams. So W&L gets the title and automatic bid no matter what happens next weekend.
Breece ran for a league-record 1,825 yards for W&L's championship team in 2017. But W&L has a more balanced running attack this season.
"We're sharing the ball a lot," said Breece, who ran for 61 yards on 19 carries Saturday. "I can't be happier for my guys, who are all eating together."
The Generals rushed for 308 yards Saturday. Murrin ran for 109 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, while slotback Jacob Romero ran for 81 yards on 11 carries. Slotback Coby Kirkland ran for two touchdowns.
"The O-line … opened up a lot of holes," Murrin said. "And then with all of our dynamic guys in the backfield, it really opens stuff up."
Murrin made his fifth straight start in place of QB Jack Pollard, who suffered a severely sprained foot in a Sept. 25 win over Randolph-Macon.
Senior quarterback Titus Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 273 yards and two TDs and also ran for a TD for Ferrum (6-3, 3-3).
"That senior quarterback is one heck of a player," LeRose said of Jones. "He does a great job of extending plays and just understanding where his reads are."
Ferrum's Tmahdae Penn (Magna Vista) had six catches for 104 yards.
Saturday marked the fourth time this season that W&L won a game by four points or fewer.
"All the close ones that we had this year seemed to go our way," Wertz said.
Murrin fumbled late in the third quarter, with Ferrum's Rahkeem Sims recovering the ball at the FC 49-yard line.
Ten plays later, Jones teamed with Nic Cook (Christiansburg) on a 14-yard TD pass to give Ferrum a 17-14 lead with 14:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Murrin stuck the ball over the goal line and scored on a 6-yard run to give W&L a 21-17 lead with 9:57 to go.
Jones scored on a 1-yard run to give Ferrum a 24-21 lead with 5:49 left.
But Wertz returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the FC 47.
Eight plays later, Breece dove into the end zone to give W&L the lead for good.