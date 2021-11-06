'Hungry' W&L beats Ferrum to clinch playoff berth

LEXINGTON — Last season, the Washington and Lee football team never got to play a single game.

This season, W&L is heading to the NCAA playoffs.

Josh Breece, a fifth-year senior who put off graduating so he could play this season, scored on a 1-yard run with 1:42 left to give the Generals a 28-24 win over Ferrum at Wilson Field on Saturday.

W&L (8-1, 5-0), which won its eighth straight game, claimed the ODAC crown and the league's automatic bid to the Division III playoffs.

"It means the world," sophomore quarterback Stephen Murrin said. "I can't say enough about this group of guys and the camaraderie we have and how much we've been through together. It's pretty awesome just to see it all come together.

"Not being able to play last year made us all very hungry. We've come in and worked our tails off. … It's paid off."

The Generals did not play last spring because of COVID-19 woes on their team.

"When COVID hit [the team] and we were the only team in the ODAC that wasn't able to play, we were hungry," senior running back/return man Alex Wertz said. "We're finally on top."

The jubilant Generals poured onto the field at game's end.