Cave Spring graduate Mahlic Sallah of Roanoke College, Washington and Lee’s Ryan Luth and Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon each won a match before suffering a quarterfinal loss Friday at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sallah won his opening match of the double-elimination tournament Friday in the round of 16, knocking off eighth-seeded Edwin Morales of Bridgewater State 3-1 in overtime at 184 pounds. Top seed and defending NCAA champ Jarrit Shinhoster of Wisconsin-Whitewater beat Sallah 12-0 in Friday night’s quarterfinals, sending Sallah to the consolation bracket.

The fifth-seeded Luth won his opening match in the round of 16 at 157 pounds, beating Brandon Bowles of Muhlenberg 8-0. Fourth-seeded Tyler Shilson of Augsburg beat Luth 8-0 in the quarterfinals Friday night, sending Luth to the consolation bracket.

Dixon, a sixth-seeded heavyweight, won his opening match in the round of 16, pinning Darryl Aiello of Dubuque in 5:56. Third seed Kaleb Reeves of Coe pinned Dixon in 23 seconds in the quarterfinals Friday night, sending him to the consolation bracket.

Harrison Kelly of W&L lost his opening match in the round of 16 at 165. Sixth seed Austin Lamb of the Rochester Institute of Technology beat him 5-3. Brian Schneider of Elizabethtown then pinned Kelly in the consolation bracket to eliminate him.

W&L’s Cameron Blizard lost his opening match in the round of 16 at 184. Fifth seed Donovan Corn of Luther beat him 12-0. Blake Williams of Adrian then pinned Blizard in 2:00 in the consolation bracket to eliminate him.

Ferrum’s Braden Homsey had to wrestle a match to get into the round of 16 at 194. But Dylan Wellbaum of Adrian beat him 8-4. Homsey won his first consolation match by forfeit. Josh Harkless of the Rochester Institute of Technology then pinned him in 5:40 to eliminate him.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech’s Stimmel 4th at NCAAs

Virginia Tech freshman Kenna Stimmel took fourth in the women’s pole vault (14-5 1/4) on Friday on the opening day of the NCAA Division I indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earning All-America honors.

Virginia Tech’s Julia Fixsen was 11th in the pole vault, with Tech’s Journey Gurley 13th.

Tech’s Rebecca Mammel finished seventh in the women’s weight throw (73-11 1/1), earning All-America honors. Teammate Sara Killinen was 12th.

Lindsey Butler of the Hokies took third in her prelim of the women’s mile (4:41.8) with Virginia’s Margot Appleton fourth (4:42.1). Both advanced to Saturday’s 10-woman final.

UVa’s Alix Still finished 14th in the pentathlon with 4,034 points.

Area runners compete at NCAAs

W&L’s Carolyn Todd finished 18th in the 5,000 meters (17:30.42) Friday at the NCAA Division III indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala.

W&L’s Katelyn Gamble took 15th overall in the prelims of the 60 meters (7.72 seconds). She did not make Saturday’s eight-woman final.

Brady Fowler of Roanoke College tied for 17th overall in the prelims of the men’s 60 meters with a time of 6.92 seconds. He did not make Saturday’s eight-man final.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 11 Virginia Tech 13, BC 3

Eddie Eisert, Carson DeMartini, Jack Hurley, Carson Jones and Christian Martin homered to lead the Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) past the Eagles (10-2, 0-1) on Friday in Blacksburg. Tech won its ninth straight game.

Radford 9, VMI 8

Zack Whitacre had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead the host Highlanders (6-8) past the Ke ydets (9-6) on Friday.

Ty Swaim of VMI scored on an error to cut the lead to 9-8 with two outs in the ninth. VMI later loaded the bases, but Zack Mallia entered the game and enticed Cole Jenkins to hit into a fielder’s choice grounder to end the game.

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Virginia Tech 4, UNC 1

Bre Peck, Emma Jackson and Emma Ritter homered to lead the visiting Hokies (18-4, 4-0 ACC) past the Tar Heels (8-14, 0-1) on Friday.

Emma Lemley threw a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two. Tech won its eighth straight game.