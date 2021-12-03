In the region: All-ODAC football honors announced

Washington and Lee coach Garrett LeRose has been named the ODAC football coach of the year.
LeRose steered the 8-3 Generals to the ODAC title and an NCAA Division III playoff appearance.
Randolph-Macon running back Justin DeLeon was named the ODAC offensive player of the year, while Randolph-Macon defensive tackle Jace DePriest was chosen the defensive player of the year. Shenandoah quarterback Steven Hugney was named the rookie of the year.
W&L was represented on the All-ODAC first team by running back Josh Breece, who ran for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns; offensive linemen Jared Cordova and Logan Moyer; defensive lineman Robert Poindexter (42 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks); linebacker David Onyejekwe (58 tackles); and defensive back Dean Johnson (50 tackles and three interceptions).
Ferrum's first-team picks were receiver Tmahdae Penn, a Magna Vista graduate who had 45 catches for 905 yards and 10 TDs, and linebacker Billy Higgins (104 tackles).
The first team also included Hampden-Sydney all-purpose back and Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith (970 all-purpose yards).
The second team included W&L all-purpose back Alex Wertz; W&L defensive lineman Robert Harvey; W&L linebacker Alex Andros; W&L defensive back Owen Roberts; Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones; Ferrum offensive lineman Daniel Mitchell (Carroll County); and Ferrum defensive back Ja'Kari Williams.
The third team included W&L quarterback Stephen Murrin; W&L slotback Coby Kirkland; W&L defensive lineman Mustafa Alkhatib; Ferrum receiver Daniel Lamb; Ferrum tight end Deven Gray; and Ferrum defensive lineman Ray Alexander.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UVa 60, William and Mary 44
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amandine Toi had 18 points to lead the Cavaliers (2-6) past the Tribe (4-3) on Thursday night.
Camryn Taylor had 14 points and 12 rebounds for UVa.
MEN'S SOCCER
Generals honored
W&L senior defender Jack Rawlins, who helped the Generals reach the Division III final four, has been named a first-team Division III All-American by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
W&L junior midfielder Samuel Bass, who entered Friday's NCAA semifinal with 12 goals and eight assists, made the second team. So did W&L junior midfielder Michael Kutsanzira, who entered Friday with seven goals and 13 assists.
Bernard recognized
W&L junior Tyler Bernard has received the NCAA's Elite 90 Award for having the top cumulative GPA among all the players whose teams made the Division III men's soccer final four.
W&L coaches cited
W&L coach Michael Singleton and assistants Jon Freeman, Gordon Meeker and Garrett Erickson have been named the region’s Division III staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Cavaliers honored
UVa forward Diana Ordonez has been named a Division I first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, while UVa midfielder Lia Godfrey made the second team.
Ordonez, a junior who had 18 goals and three assists, tweeted last week that she has decided to forego her remaining two years of eligibility to enter the National Women's Soccer League draft.
Gray to enter draft
Virginia Tech senior midfielder Emily Gray confirmed in a text message this week that she will pass up her extra year of eligibility and plans to enter her name in the National Women's Soccer League draft.
Gray tweeted a thank you message to the Tech program this week. She had said in an interview last month that she was "definitely leaning" toward turning pro.