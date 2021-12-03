In the region: All-ODAC football honors announced

W&L coaches cited

W&L coach Michael Singleton and assistants Jon Freeman, Gordon Meeker and Garrett Erickson have been named the region’s Division III staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Cavaliers honored

UVa forward Diana Ordonez has been named a Division I first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, while UVa midfielder Lia Godfrey made the second team.

Ordonez, a junior who had 18 goals and three assists, tweeted last week that she has decided to forego her remaining two years of eligibility to enter the National Women's Soccer League draft.

Gray to enter draft

Virginia Tech senior midfielder Emily Gray confirmed in a text message this week that she will pass up her extra year of eligibility and plans to enter her name in the National Women's Soccer League draft.

Gray tweeted a thank you message to the Tech program this week. She had said in an interview last month that she was "definitely leaning" toward turning pro.