In the region: Another gold medal for Mayhugh at Paralympics

Former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh helped the United States win track-and-field gold in the universal 4x100-meters relay at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Noah Malone, Brittni Mason, Mayhugh and Tatyana McFadden have been in different classifications for their individual races at the Paralympics but teamed up for the universal relay. It was the first time the universal relay was held at the Paralympics.
The U.S. finished with a time of 45.52 seconds. China was second (46.03).
The final exchange between Mayhugh and McFadden went off without a hitch despite a near slip-up in the prelims.
“We had a small team meeting after the heat and said, 'This is a real opportunity for us,’” said Mayhugh, according to the Team USA website. “We smoothed out a few things and were able to execute, and to do it with the legendary Tatyana McFadden in her last race on the track here was incredible.”
The race was held Friday night in Tokyo.
It was Mayhugh's third medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, including gold in the T37 class of the 100 meters and silver in the 400 meters.
He still has the 200 meters final to race. Mayhugh broke the T37 world record in the 200 prelims Friday with a time of 22.26 seconds.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 3 UVa 1, No. 9 Santa Clara 0
HARRISONBURG — Lia Godfrey scored on a free kick in the 70th minute to give the Cavaliers (5-0) a win over the Broncos (2-1-2) on Thursday night at JMU.
Laurel Ivory had four saves for UVa. She moved into second place on the UVa career wins list with her 56th victory.
Radford 1, ETSU 0
RADFORD — Amy Swain scored in the 28th minute to give the Highlanders (3-0) a win over East Tennessee State (2-1) on Thursday night.
Lauren Seedlock had four saves for Radford.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVa 2, High Point 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Andreas Ueland scored twice on penalty kicks in the first half to give the Cavaliers (2-0) a win over the Panthers (1-2) on Thursday night.
Holden Brown had two saves for UVa.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ferrum 3, Southern Virginia 0
FERRUM — Olivia Turner, Victoria Tyler and Sierra Hines scored to give the Panthers a win over the Knights on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.