In the region: Another gold medal for Mayhugh at Paralympics

Former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh helped the United States win track-and-field gold in the universal 4x100-meters relay at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Noah Malone, Brittni Mason, Mayhugh and Tatyana McFadden have been in different classifications for their individual races at the Paralympics but teamed up for the universal relay. It was the first time the universal relay was held at the Paralympics.

The U.S. finished with a time of 45.52 seconds. China was second (46.03).

The final exchange between Mayhugh and McFadden went off without a hitch despite a near slip-up in the prelims.

“We had a small team meeting after the heat and said, 'This is a real opportunity for us,’” said Mayhugh, according to the Team USA website. “We smoothed out a few things and were able to execute, and to do it with the legendary Tatyana McFadden in her last race on the track here was incredible.”

The race was held Friday night in Tokyo.

It was Mayhugh's third medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, including gold in the T37 class of the 100 meters and silver in the 400 meters.