In the region: Another honor for VMI's Wachenheim

VMI's Scott Wachenheim was named the FCS coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.
It was the second national honor for Wachenheim in as many weeks. He won the Eddie Robinson Award as the Stats Perform FCS coach of the year last week.
The Keydets went 6-2 this spring, when they advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. VMI enjoyed its first winning season since 1981. The Keydets won the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hokie, Cavs win ACC titles
RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Alexios Prodanas won the men's hammer throw with a heave of 231 feet, 2 inches and Virginia's Ethan Dabbs won the javelin (234 feet, 5 inches) on the first day of the ACC outdoor championships.
On the women's side, UVa's Jada Seaman won the long jump with a meet-record jump of 21-6 1/2. She also broke the UVa freshman record.
Virginia Tech's Jacob Rice took second in the men's pole vault, with teammate Harrison Rice third.
Tech's Sara Killinen was second in the women's hammer throw, while teammate Rachel Baxter was third in the pole vault.
SOFTBALL
Campbell 3, Radford 2
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Claire Blount belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the top-seeded Camels (25-16) a win over the fourth-seeded Highlanders on the first day of the Big South tournament.
Radford (21-31) will face third-seeded Longwood in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday. If Radford wins, it will play another elimination game at 5 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S GOLF
W&L makes cut
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee is in 10th place out of 25 teams after three rounds of the NCAA Division III championships with a 117-over 981.
The top 15 teams advanced to Friday's final round.
W&L's Megan Kanaby is tied for fifth with a 17-over 233.
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson tied for 62nd
WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson is tied for 62nd with an 18-over 230 after three rounds of the NCAA Division III championships.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Delp, Garcia get NCAA bids
Reagan Delp (Cave Spring) of Christopher Newport and Taylor Garcia of W&L each received one of the 32 bids to the NCAA Division III singles championships, which will be held May 28-30 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Delp is 7-5, while Garcia is 10-2.
BASEBALL
Greenway honored
Ferrum's Josh Greenway (North Cross), who has a 4.0 GPA and a .345 batting average, has been named the ODAC baseball scholar-athlete of the year.
He was joined on the All-ODAC first team by Patrick Henry graduate Carter Plunkett (.405) of Roanoke College.
The second team included Roanoke's Will Turner and Gavin Kandrick and W&L's Chapin Bassi and Zach Perkins. The third team included Ferrum's Ozzie Torres.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Cavaliers recognized
UVa's Jared Conners (70 ground balls), Petey LaSalla (221 faceoff wins), Matt Moore (54 points) and Connor Shellenberger (55 points) have been named to the All-ACC team.
Kammerman cited
Roanoke's Luke Kammerman (15 goals, 25 assists) has been named the ODAC co-rookie of the year.
The All-ODAC first team included W&L's Stuart Greenspon (38 goals, 22 assists), Ben Mulholland (20 goals, four assists), Harris Hubbard (12 caused turnovers) and Jack Taylor (166 saves).
Kammerman was joined on the second team by W&L's Taylor Witherell and Teddy Bentley and Roanoke's George Gilbert and Sam Balch. The third team included Roanoke's Luca Docking and John Dias and W&L's Henry Holliday and Michael Horgan.