In the region: Another honor for VMI's Wachenheim

VMI's Scott Wachenheim was named the FCS coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.

It was the second national honor for Wachenheim in as many weeks. He won the Eddie Robinson Award as the Stats Perform FCS coach of the year last week.

The Keydets went 6-2 this spring, when they advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. VMI enjoyed its first winning season since 1981. The Keydets won the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokie, Cavs win ACC titles

RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Alexios Prodanas won the men's hammer throw with a heave of 231 feet, 2 inches and Virginia's Ethan Dabbs won the javelin (234 feet, 5 inches) on the first day of the ACC outdoor championships.

On the women's side, UVa's Jada Seaman won the long jump with a meet-record jump of 21-6 1/2. She also broke the UVa freshman record.

Virginia Tech's Jacob Rice took second in the men's pole vault, with teammate Harrison Rice third.

Tech's Sara Killinen was second in the women's hammer throw, while teammate Rachel Baxter was third in the pole vault.