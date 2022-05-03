In the region: Area players earn All-ODAC softball honors

Roanoke College softball standouts Jada Karnes and Shanan Hester were named to the All-ODAC first team Tuesday.

Karnes, a William Byrd graduate, is 20-5 with 143 strikeouts and a 2.09 ERA for the 15th-ranked Maroons. Hester, a shortstop/pitcher who made the first team as a utility pick, is batting .441 with 16 doubles, three homers and 26 RBIs.

The second team included Ferrum first baseman Breanna Weaver, a Franklin County graduate who hit .360; Ferrum's Lyndsey Sears, who went 13-9 with 114 strikeouts in the circle and who hit .339; Roanoke third baseman Makayla Austin (.350); and Randolph outfielder Taylor Friess, a Liberty High School graduate who hit .333.

The third team included Ferrum's Bayley Cunningham (.272); Ferrum's Arielle Eure (.361); and Lynchburg's Gracie Dooley, a Liberty High graduate who hit .384.

BASEBALL

VMI 19, Richmond 6

Cole Garrett had two hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the visiting Keydets (14-31) past the Spiders (21-19) on Tuesday.

The 19 runs were the most VMI has scored in a game in six years.

Will Knight had two hits and two RBIs for VMI, while Zac Morris had two hits and one RBI. Brett Cook belted a three-run homer and drove in three other runs via a fielder's choice, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

MEN'S TENNIS

Cavs get NCAA bids

Virginia's Chris Rodesch (23-8), Inaki Montes (15-4) and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (21-4) will compete in the 64-man NCAA singles championships, which will be held May 23-28 in Illinois.

Rodesch earned the ACC's automatic bid, while the other two Cavaliers received at-large bids Tuesday.

The tandem of Rodesch and Ryan Goetz earned the ACC's automatic bid to the 32-team NCAA doubles championships. The duo is 10-1.

W&L 5, Shenandoah 0

Will Kistler won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (12-8) past the eighth-seeded Hornets (4-11) in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday in Lexington.

Virginia Wesleyan 5, Roanoke 0

The second-seeded Marlins (12-7) beat the seventh-seeded Maroons (7-12) in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Cavs get NCAA berths

UVa's Emma Navarro (21-1) and Natasha Subhash (25-11) will compete in the 64-woman NCAA singles championships, which will be held May 23-28 in Illinois.

Navarro, who earned the ACC's automatic bid, is the top seed and defending champ. She is the first Cavalier to ever be the No. 1 seed in the women's singles tournament.

Subhash received an at-large bid Tuesday.

The tandem of Navarro and Hibah Shaikh received an at-large bid to the 32-team NCAA doubles championships, The 10-5 duo is the No. 3 seed.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Keydets honored

VMI junior midfielder Hartley Jordan (24 goals, 11 assists) has been named to the All-Southern Conference first team.

VMI's Luke Rusterucci (15 goals, 23 assists) made the all-freshman team.

The fourth-seeded Keydets will face top-seeded and 11th-ranked Jacksonville in the SoCon semifinals Thursday at High Point. It will be VMI's first postseason appearance in 12 years.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Chattanooga hires Worthy

Chattanooga announced Tuesday that Radford assistant coach Jayda Worthy is leaving the Highlanders to become an assistant coach for new Mocs coach Shawn Poppie.

Worthy, a former Radford standout, was on the Highlanders staff the past two seasons.

Poppie was a Virginia Tech assistant before being hired in late March as Chattanooga's head coach.