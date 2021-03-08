In the region: Averett to join ODAC

Averett announced Monday it will jump from the USA South to the ODAC in the summer of 2022.

The Danville college has belonged to the USA South since 1978.

The addition of Averett as an all-sports member will enable the ODAC to replace Emory & Henry, which announced last fall it plans to move up from NCAA Division III to Division II. Emory & Henry will leave the ODAC at the end of the current school year for all sports but football; the Wasps will be a football-only member for the fall 2021 season before leaving the ODAC in that sport, too.

The ODAC is losing football-only member Southern Virginia after the current school year. SVU announced in 2019 it would become an all-sports member of the USA South in the summer of 2021. So the ODAC will be down to eight football schools in the fall 2021 season, but the addition of Averett will enable the ODAC to stay at eight football members in the fall of 2022.

SWIMMING

Roanoke men win ODAC crown

Roanoke won the men's team title at the ODAC championships, which were held Friday and Sunday at Liberty University.