In the region: Averett to join ODAC

Averett announced Monday it will jump from the USA South to the ODAC in the summer of 2022.
The Danville college has belonged to the USA South since 1978.
The addition of Averett as an all-sports member will enable the ODAC to replace Emory & Henry, which announced last fall it plans to move up from NCAA Division III to Division II. Emory & Henry will leave the ODAC at the end of the current school year for all sports but football; the Wasps will be a football-only member for the fall 2021 season before leaving the ODAC in that sport, too.
The ODAC is losing football-only member Southern Virginia after the current school year. SVU announced in 2019 it would become an all-sports member of the USA South in the summer of 2021. So the ODAC will be down to eight football schools in the fall 2021 season, but the addition of Averett will enable the ODAC to stay at eight football members in the fall of 2022.
SWIMMING
Roanoke men win ODAC crown
Roanoke won the men's team title at the ODAC championships, which were held Friday and Sunday at Liberty University.
Lynchburg won the women's crown, with Roanoke second. It was the first ODAC crown for both the Roanoke men and the Lynchburg women.
Eight men's teams and nine women's teams competed.
W&L, which had won 13 straight ODAC women's titles and six straight ODAC men's crowns, was among four ODAC programs who did not compete at the meet. The university was not comfortable with the COVID-19 protocols for the meet.
"They did not match up with what our protocols are, with how we're doing business," W&L men's and women's swimming coach Kami Gardner said Monday in a phone interview. "We chose to err on the side of health and safety. That's a lot of people in an inside place for a long period of time."
Roanoke's Connor Kinkema was named the men's swimmer of the meet. He won three individual titles, breaking his own ODAC and meet records in all three events.
Roanoke's Jacob Winn, who won the 200 individual medley, was chosen the men's rookie of the meet. Roanoke's Scott Thacker was named the men's coach of the year.
The Maroons' Ben Tate won three individual events. Roanoke's Nick McGrath, Richie Evans, Brian Grimmett and Josh Rauch each won one individual event, with Rauch breaking his own ODAC and meet records in the 1,650 freestyle.
Roanoke's Kimberly Large, who won three individual titles, was named women's swimmer of the meet. Hollins' Hanna DeVarona won the sportsmanship award.
Roanoke's Izzy Mack won two individual titles, while teammate Maria Vinson won one.
BASKETBALL
Mercer 73, VMI 59
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Neftali Alvarez scored 23 points to lead the seventh-seeded Bears (18-10) past the sixth-seeded Keydets in a Southern Conference semifinal Sunday night.
VMI (13-12), which trailed the entire second half, finished with a winning record for the first time in seven years.
The Keydets, who had advanced to the SoCon semis for the first time since 2003, shot just 40.7% from the field and 16% (4 of 25) from 3-point range.
Myles Lewis had 24 points and 14 rebounds for VMI, with Greg Parham adding 12 points and five assists.
SOFTBALL
Va. Tech-UVa ppd.
Virginia announced Monday that its Tuesday home game with Virginia Tech has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Tech program.
It was the seventh straight softball game Tech has had to postpone. The game has been rescheduled for March 30.
FOOTBALL
W&M-JMU ppd.