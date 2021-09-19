In the region: Beck wins VSGA Mid-Amateur in playoff

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Reinstated amateur Evan Beck of Virginia Beach beat former Virginia Tech golfer Garland Green on the fourth playoff hole to win the 45th VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship on Sunday at Fawn Lake Country Club.

The three-day tournament was for players 25 and older.

Beck and Green were tied for first place after Sunday's final round at 16-over 200.

Beck became just the second player to win the State Open of Virginia and the VSGA Mid-Amateur in the same year, joining Galax native Tom McKnight, who accomplished that feat in 1985.

Former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young tied for fifth at 9-under 207.

Ex-Radford University golfer Ryan Rettberg was seventh at 8-under 208, while former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter was eighth at 9-under 209.

Former Salem High School golfer Stephen Bain tied for 10th at 5-under 211.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 W&L 7, Centre 0

DANVILLE, Ky. — Samuel Bass had a goal and an assist to lead the Generals (5-0-1) past Centre (4-3-1) on Sunday.