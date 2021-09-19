 Skip to main content
In the region: Beck wins VSGA Mid-Amateur in playoff
IN THE REGION

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Reinstated amateur Evan Beck of Virginia Beach beat former Virginia Tech golfer Garland Green on the fourth playoff hole to win the 45th VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship on Sunday at Fawn Lake Country Club.

The three-day tournament was for players 25 and older.

Beck and Green were tied for first place after Sunday's final round at 16-over 200.

Beck became just the second player to win the State Open of Virginia and the VSGA Mid-Amateur in the same year, joining Galax native Tom McKnight, who accomplished that feat in 1985.

Former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young tied for fifth at 9-under 207.

Ex-Radford University golfer Ryan Rettberg was seventh at 8-under 208, while former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter was eighth at 9-under 209.

Former Salem High School golfer Stephen Bain tied for 10th at 5-under 211.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 W&L 7, Centre 0

DANVILLE, Ky. — Samuel Bass had a goal and an assist to lead the Generals (5-0-1) past Centre (4-3-1) on Sunday.

Ferrum 3, SVU 2, OT

BUENA VISTA — Erick Nolasco scored in the 98th minute to give the Panthers (1-6) a win over the Knights (1-6) on Saturday night.

It was the first win for Matt Cureton as a college head coach.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 11 UVa 2, No. 24 Ohio State 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Makayla Gallen and Taryn Tkachuk scored to give the Cavaliers (5-2) a win over the Buckeyes (6-2) on Sunday.

Roanoke wins a pair

SEWANEE, Tenn. — Emilee Wooten scored in the first period to give the Maroons (3-2) a 1-0 win over Rhodes (3-3) on Sunday.

It was her 60th career goal, extending the school record she broke on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Roanoke beat host Sewanee 6-0. Hannah Bunten scored twice for Roanoke.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 1, N.C. State 0

BLACKSBURG — Karlie Johnson scored in the 73rd minute to give the Hokies (7-2, 1-0 ACC) a win over the Wolfpack (4-3-2, 0-1) on Saturday night.

Alia Skinner had three saves for the Hokies.

Roanoke 2, Pfeiffer 0

Makayla Metzler and Logan Tyler scored in the first half to give the host Maroons (6-1) a win over the Falcons (0-5) on Saturday night.

Hollins forfeits

Hollins announced it had to forfeit its Sunday match with Agnes Scott because of a series of injuries that Hollins suffered Friday against Johnson & Wales.

