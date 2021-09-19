In the region: Beck wins VSGA Mid-Amateur in playoff

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Reinstated amateur Evan Beck of Virginia Beach beat former Virginia Tech golfer Garland Green on the fourth playoff hole to win the 45th VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship on Sunday at Fawn Lake Country Club.
The three-day tournament was for players 25 and older.
Beck and Green were tied for first place after Sunday's final round at 16-over 200.
Beck became just the second player to win the State Open of Virginia and the VSGA Mid-Amateur in the same year, joining Galax native Tom McKnight, who accomplished that feat in 1985.
Former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young tied for fifth at 9-under 207.
Ex-Radford University golfer Ryan Rettberg was seventh at 8-under 208, while former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter was eighth at 9-under 209.
Former Salem High School golfer Stephen Bain tied for 10th at 5-under 211.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 3 W&L 7, Centre 0
DANVILLE, Ky. — Samuel Bass had a goal and an assist to lead the Generals (5-0-1) past Centre (4-3-1) on Sunday.
Ferrum 3, SVU 2, OT
BUENA VISTA — Erick Nolasco scored in the 98th minute to give the Panthers (1-6) a win over the Knights (1-6) on Saturday night.
It was the first win for Matt Cureton as a college head coach.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 11 UVa 2, No. 24 Ohio State 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Makayla Gallen and Taryn Tkachuk scored to give the Cavaliers (5-2) a win over the Buckeyes (6-2) on Sunday.
Roanoke wins a pair
SEWANEE, Tenn. — Emilee Wooten scored in the first period to give the Maroons (3-2) a 1-0 win over Rhodes (3-3) on Sunday.
It was her 60th career goal, extending the school record she broke on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Roanoke beat host Sewanee 6-0. Hannah Bunten scored twice for Roanoke.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 1, N.C. State 0
BLACKSBURG — Karlie Johnson scored in the 73rd minute to give the Hokies (7-2, 1-0 ACC) a win over the Wolfpack (4-3-2, 0-1) on Saturday night.
Alia Skinner had three saves for the Hokies.
Roanoke 2, Pfeiffer 0
Makayla Metzler and Logan Tyler scored in the first half to give the host Maroons (6-1) a win over the Falcons (0-5) on Saturday night.
Hollins forfeits
Hollins announced it had to forfeit its Sunday match with Agnes Scott because of a series of injuries that Hollins suffered Friday against Johnson & Wales.