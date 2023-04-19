Virginia's Reece Beekman was named the state Division I men's basketball defensive player of the year on Wednesday by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison was named the state Division I coach of the year. He steered the Dukes to 22 wins — the most for the team since the 1981-82 season.
VMI's Asher Woods, who entered the transfer portal last month, was named the state Division I rookie of the year.
Liberty's Darius McGhee was voted the state Division I player of the year.
Beekman and Virginia Tech's Grant Basile made the Division I all-state first team.
UVa's Kihei Clark and Radford's DaQuan Smith made the second team, as did ex-Hokie Isaiah Wilkins of Longwood.
On the small-college side, Roanoke College's Kasey Draper (Northside) and Washington and Lee's Robert DiSibio made the second team.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 16 Roanoke 22, Guilford 3
Lilly Blair (Salem) scored five goals to lead the Maroons (13-2, 6-1 ODAC) past the Quakers (3-11, 1-5) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.
MEN'S GOLF
Charleston Southern 3, Radford 0
The Buccaneers beat the Highlanders in the match-play semifinals of the Big South championships Wednesday in Ninety-Six, S.C.
Ben Carroll (Blacksburg) got one of Charleston Southern's three wins.
Longwood beat Charleston Southern in the final.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 3
The 12th-seeded Tigers (16-11) beat the 13th-seeded Hokies (10-14) in the first round of the ACC championships Wednesday in Cary, N.C.
Clemson's Jenna Thompson beat Semra Aksu 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to clinch the Tigers' win.
SOFTBALL
SVU sweeps Mary Washington
The Knights swept a doubleheader from the Eagles on Wednesday in Buena Vista, winning the first game 4-2 and the second game 6-1.
Arianna Prymak and Chloe Persinger (Parry McCluer) combined on a six-hitter in Game 1. Krystal Kemp pitched a four-hitter to win Game 2.
UVa 10, JMU 2
Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) belted a three-run homer to help the Cavaliers (29-15) beat the Dukes (23-14) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.
BASEBALL
Radford 16, Virginia Tech 8
The host Highlanders (8-30) beat the Hokies (21-13) on Tuesday night to snap a 22-game losing streak. It was Radford's first win since March 11.
Radford beat a Power Five team for the first time in four years.
Avery Spencer had three hits and four RBIs for Radford. Garrett Pancione also had three hits, including a three-run homer.
Christian Martin had four hits and one RBI for the Hokies.
No. 8 UVa 19, VCU 6
Ethan Anderson had two homers, three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (32-6) past the Rams (19-8) on Tuesday night in Richmond.
Anderson tied the UVa single-game mark for doubles. He was the first Cavalier in 10 years to bang out five hits in a game.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 W&L 16, Roanoke 12
Gene McCabe earned the 250th win of his head-coaching career as the visiting Generals (10-4, 5-2 ODAC) beat the Maroons (10-6, 6-2) on Tuesday night.
Hillis Burns had four goals for W&L, while Luke Kammerman had five goals for Roanoke.