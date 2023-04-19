Virginia's Reece Beekman was named the state Division I men's basketball defensive player of the year on Wednesday by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison was named the state Division I coach of the year. He steered the Dukes to 22 wins — the most for the team since the 1981-82 season.

VMI's Asher Woods, who entered the transfer portal last month, was named the state Division I rookie of the year.

Liberty's Darius McGhee was voted the state Division I player of the year.

Beekman and Virginia Tech's Grant Basile made the Division I all-state first team.

UVa's Kihei Clark and Radford's DaQuan Smith made the second team, as did ex-Hokie Isaiah Wilkins of Longwood.

On the small-college side, Roanoke College's Kasey Draper (Northside) and Washington and Lee's Robert DiSibio made the second team.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 16 Roanoke 22, Guilford 3

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored five goals to lead the Maroons (13-2, 6-1 ODAC) past the Quakers (3-11, 1-5) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

MEN'S GOLF

Charleston Southern 3, Radford 0

The Buccaneers beat the Highlanders in the match-play semifinals of the Big South championships Wednesday in Ninety-Six, S.C.

Ben Carroll (Blacksburg) got one of Charleston Southern's three wins.

Longwood beat Charleston Southern in the final.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 3

The 12th-seeded Tigers (16-11) beat the 13th-seeded Hokies (10-14) in the first round of the ACC championships Wednesday in Cary, N.C.

Clemson's Jenna Thompson beat Semra Aksu 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to clinch the Tigers' win.

SOFTBALL

SVU sweeps Mary Washington

The Knights swept a doubleheader from the Eagles on Wednesday in Buena Vista, winning the first game 4-2 and the second game 6-1.

Arianna Prymak and Chloe Persinger (Parry McCluer) combined on a six-hitter in Game 1. Krystal Kemp pitched a four-hitter to win Game 2.

UVa 10, JMU 2

Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) belted a three-run homer to help the Cavaliers (29-15) beat the Dukes (23-14) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

BASEBALL

Radford 16, Virginia Tech 8

The host Highlanders (8-30) beat the Hokies (21-13) on Tuesday night to snap a 22-game losing streak. It was Radford's first win since March 11.

Radford beat a Power Five team for the first time in four years.

Avery Spencer had three hits and four RBIs for Radford. Garrett Pancione also had three hits, including a three-run homer.

Christian Martin had four hits and one RBI for the Hokies.

No. 8 UVa 19, VCU 6

Ethan Anderson had two homers, three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (32-6) past the Rams (19-8) on Tuesday night in Richmond.

Anderson tied the UVa single-game mark for doubles. He was the first Cavalier in 10 years to bang out five hits in a game.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 8 W&L 16, Roanoke 12

Gene McCabe earned the 250th win of his head-coaching career as the visiting Generals (10-4, 5-2 ODAC) beat the Maroons (10-6, 6-2) on Tuesday night.

Hillis Burns had four goals for W&L, while Luke Kammerman had five goals for Roanoke.