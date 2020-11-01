In the region: Big second-half propels Hokies past Eagles for ACC tourney berth

NEWTON, Mass. — Emma Steigerwald, Emily Gray and Molly Feighan each scored in a three-goal second-half outburst that lifted the Hokies to a 3-0 win over the Eagles and secured a berth in the upcoming ACC women’s soccer tournament.

Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-4) outshot Boston College (1-7, 1-7) by a 12-7 margin, with seven shots finding the target. Hokies goalie Alia Skinner needed only two saves to record the clean sheet, while Allie Augur made four saves for the Eagles.

The ACC tournament will take place at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C., beginning Nov. 10.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 10 Virginia 5, Syracuse 3SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Diana Ordonez and freshman Lia Godrey each recorded a goal and two assists as the Cavaliers outlasted the Orange in a high-scoring affair to end the ACC regular season.

Rebecca Jarrett added a goal and an assist and Alexa Spaanstra and Anna Sumpter each found the back of the net for Virginia (7-2-1, 5-2-1).

Jenna Tivnan, Shannon Aviza and Kate Hostage notched goals for Syracuse (1-7, 1-7) in the loss.

VOLLEYBALL