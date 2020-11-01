In the region: Big second-half propels Hokies past Eagles for ACC tourney berth

NEWTON, Mass. — Emma Steigerwald, Emily Gray and Molly Feighan each scored in a three-goal second-half outburst that lifted the Hokies to a 3-0 win over the Eagles and secured a berth in the upcoming ACC women’s soccer tournament.
Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-4) outshot Boston College (1-7, 1-7) by a 12-7 margin, with seven shots finding the target. Hokies goalie Alia Skinner needed only two saves to record the clean sheet, while Allie Augur made four saves for the Eagles.
The ACC tournament will take place at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C., beginning Nov. 10.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 10 Virginia 5, Syracuse 3SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Diana Ordonez and freshman Lia Godrey each recorded a goal and two assists as the Cavaliers outlasted the Orange in a high-scoring affair to end the ACC regular season.
Rebecca Jarrett added a goal and an assist and Alexa Spaanstra and Anna Sumpter each found the back of the net for Virginia (7-2-1, 5-2-1).
Jenna Tivnan, Shannon Aviza and Kate Hostage notched goals for Syracuse (1-7, 1-7) in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
UNC defeats UVa in 4 setsCHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Three hitters reached double-digit kills and two players broke 20 assists in the Tar Heels’ 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory over the Cavaliers, completing a weekend sweep.
Carly Peck led the way for North Carolina (6-2, 6-2) with 16 kills, Aziah Buckner added 14 and Destiny Cox chipped in 10. Annabelle Archer dished out 25 assists and Maylen Mitrovich added 20.
Virginia (1-8, 0-8) was led by Christine Jarman and Sarah Billiard with 12 kills apiece, Milla Ciprian with 10 kills and Megan Wilson with 46 assists.
UNC downs Cavs
on SaturdayCHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Parker Austin put down a game-high 22 kills and served up a pair of aces as the Tar Heels beat the visiting Cavaliers 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 on Saturday night.
Destiny Cox and Aziah Buckner each chipped in 10 kills and Annabelle Archer handed out 48 assists for North Carolina (5-2, 5-2 ACC) in the victory.
Sarah Billiard and Christine Jarman led the way for Virginia (1-7, 0-7) with 13 kills apiece and Megan Wilson dished out 43 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Duke 2, UVa 0DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC) a win.
It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3).
Fourth-seeded UVa will meet fifth-seeded Wake Forest in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday at North Carolina.
MEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2,
Louisville 1, OTLOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacob Labovitz scored in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.
It was Labovitz’s second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute. Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.
Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.
Virginia 1, Syracuse 0CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Orange (0-3-2, 0-3-2) on Friday night.
Virginia’s goal came on a penalty kick by Andreas Ueland in the 71st minute.
UVa’s George Gelnovatch became only the third coach in ACC history with 90 ACC wins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!