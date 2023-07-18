Radford University soccer player Saleena Lynch was named the Big South co-woman of the year for the 2022-23 school year by the conference Tuesday.

Lynch and High Point golfer Sara Kahn won the award for their academic and athletic accomplishments, service, leadership and a personal statement.

Lynch helped Radford win the Big South tournament as a senior last fall, when she earned All-Big South second-team honors. She graduated with a 3.96 GPA. She will pursue a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and neuroscience from North Carolina. She received a graduate fellowship from the Big South in May, reaping a $2,000 scholarship for her graduate studies.

BASEBALL

Senior games set for Saturday

The annual "The Last Inning" games for 2023 high school graduates will be held Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The first game will be at 4 p.m., followed by a second game at 7 p.m. There is no admission fee.

The red team will feature 2023 seniors from Patrick Henry, Northside, Jefferson Forest, North Cross, Glenvar, Christiansburg, Lord Botetourt, Salem, Auburn and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

The navy team will feature 2023 seniors from Staunton River, William Byrd, Liberty, Cave Spring, James River, Hidden Valley and Alleghany.

Cavs, Hokies recognized

Virginia's Kyle Teel (.407, 13 homers, 69 RBIs) has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while UVa's Connelly Early (12-3, 3.09 ERA) was named the state Division I pitcher of the year.

Both were recently drafted.

Brian O'Connor, who steered UVa to the College World Series, was named the state Division I coach of the year.

Virginia Tech's Garrett Michel (.339, 11 homers, 45 RBIs) was named the state Division I rookie of the year.

Teel and Early were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Ethan Anderson, Jake Gelof, Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan O'Donnell and Jay Woolfolk and Virginia Tech's Christian Martin, Jack Hurley and Carson DeMartini.

The second team included VMI's Cole Garrett, Ty Swaim, Cole Jenkins and Trey Morgan and UVa's Brian Edgington and Nick Parker.

On the small-college side, the all-state first team included Roanoke College's Conner Butler.

The second team included Washington and Lee's Campbell Charneco and Evan Blair and Roanoke's Jonny Wall.

SOFTBALL

Area players honored

William Byrd graduate Jada Karnes of Roanoke College and Liberty High School graduate Gracie Dooley of Lynchburg College have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included Southern Virginia's Katie Claytor and Staunton River graduate Avery Adkins of Emory & Henry.