In the region: Big South honors Radford's Moran

Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University was named the Big South women's cross country runner of the year on Wednesday.

Moran won the individual title at the Big South championships, becoming the first Radford woman to do so since 1990. She took 18th at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships, becoming only the second Highlander to earn all-region honors.

She also won the Virginia Tech Invitational and the JMU Invitational. She broke the Radford records for 4K, 5K and 6K races.

MEN'S SOCCER

Behe honored

Roanoke College goalkeeper Zach Behe has been named a first-team Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Behe has a 3.96 GPA. The senior recorded 57 saves this fall.

FOOTBALL

Snyder 13th in Buchanan voting

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder finished 13th in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.