In the region: Big South honors Radford's Moran

Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University was named the Big South women's cross country runner of the year on Wednesday.
Moran won the individual title at the Big South championships, becoming the first Radford woman to do so since 1990. She took 18th at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships, becoming only the second Highlander to earn all-region honors.
She also won the Virginia Tech Invitational and the JMU Invitational. She broke the Radford records for 4K, 5K and 6K races.
MEN'S SOCCER
Behe honored
Roanoke College goalkeeper Zach Behe has been named a first-team Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Behe has a 3.96 GPA. The senior recorded 57 saves this fall.
FOOTBALL
Snyder 13th in Buchanan voting
VMI linebacker Stone Snyder finished 13th in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
The top three finalists were invited to next month's FCS awards banquet, where the winner will be revealed. The top three finalists are Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land and Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell.
William and Mary defensive end Nate Lynn finished ninth in the voting.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SVU 79, Greensboro 68
BUENA VISTA — Emma Camden scored 23 points and made all seven of her 3-point attempts to lead the Knights (5-3, 3-0 USA South) past the Pride (7-1, 1-1) on Wednesday.
Camden also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Katie Garrish had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for SVU. Courtney McKrola had 12 points and six assists.
The Knights were 10 of 14 from 3-point range.
Down 60-59 with 8:41 left, SVU went on a 7-0 run to grab a 66-60 lead with 6:34 to go.
The Knights played without Savanna Christensen, who is their leading scorer this season.
American 69, UVa 56
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Riley DeRubbo and Emily Fisher scored 12 points apiece to lead the Eagles (6-2) past the Cavaliers (3-7) on Tuesday night.
DeRubbo had four of her team's 10 3-pointers. UVa was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
Amandine Toi had 12 point and five assists for UVa, which shot 38.3% from the field.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry 82, SVU 77
EMORY — Cade Looney had 16 points and seven rebounds Wednesday to lead the Wasps (6-2) past the Knights (4-5).
Conner Marchant had 32 points and five 3-pointers for the Knights. Malakai Olson tallied 18 points. Elliot Spencer had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Wasps shot 51.6% from the field.
Olson made a layup to cut the lead to 80-77 with five seconds left, but Kevin Grau Rodriguez made two free throws with three seconds to go to seal the win.