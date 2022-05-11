In the region: Blair named ODAC offensive player of the year

Roanoke College women’s lacrosse standout and Salem High School graduate Lilly Blair was named both the ODAC offensive player of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday.

The senior has scored 66 goals and has a 4.0 GPA.

Washington and Lee’s Eugenie Rovegno (78 draw controls) was named the defensive player of the year.

Brooke O’Brien, who steered the Generals to a sweep of the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles, was voted coach of the year for the ninth time.

Blair and Rovegno were joined on the All-ODAC first team by Roanoke’s Emerson Foster and Addison Schmidt and W&L’s Hanna Bishop, Allie Schwab and McKenna Edmondson.

The second team included Roanoke’s Libby Bowman, Sydney Harrison, Natalie Mason and Kyleigh Chickering and W&L’s Jenny Lisovicz and Sam Van Belle.

The third team included Roanoke’s Claire Eisenhart and W&L’s Julia Thomson, Walker McKnight, Allie Doyle and Caroline Kranich.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Cavs, Mahar advance in NCAAs

Eighth-ranked Virginia finished second in a three-day NCAA regional in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Wednesday to earn a berth in the NCAA national championships.

Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar advanced to the national championships as an individual.

The top four squads in the 12-team field, as well as the top two golfers who were not on those four teams, earned slots in the national championships in Arizona.

Mahar finished second with a 1-under 212. San Jose State’s Natasha Andrea Oon won with a 207, although she will be going to the NCAAs as part of her team.

UVa, the No. 2 seed in the regional, had a 54-hole total of 13-over 865. San Jose State won with an 862.

Arkansas and Michigan tied for third at 880. Sixth-seeded Virginia Tech just missed out on a bid to the national championships, finishing fifth with an 883.

W&L tied for 4th

The Generals are tied for fourth place with a two-day total of 34-over 610 after Wednesday’s second round of the NCAA Division III championships in Houston.

The top 15 teams after Thursday’s third round will make the cut for the final 18 holes.

Megan Kanaby of W&L is tied for fourth.

MEN’S GOLF

W&L tied for 5th

The Generals made the cut Wednesday for the final two rounds of the Division III championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

W&L is tied for fifth with a two-day total of 26-over 598. The top 18 squads in the 43-team field made the cut for the final 36 holes.

W&L’s Austin Sharrett is tied for fourth.

SOFTBALL

Radford eliminated

The sixth-seeded Highlanders (19-29) went 0-2 on the first day of the Big South tournament Wednesday in Farmville, falling to third-seeded Longwood 1-0 in their first game and losing to fourth-seeded Presbyterian 3-0 in an elimination game.

Syracuse 2, Louisville 0

Ariana Adams and Kaia Oliver combined on a one-hitter to lead the ninth-seeded Orange (26-20) past the eight-seeded Cardinals in an ACC tournament first-round game Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Syracuse will face Virginia Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Bernett honored

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett, who was hitting .336 at the time of her April 25 death, was posthumously named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team Wednesday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wake fires Hoover

Wiliam Byrd and Wake Forest graduate Jennifer Hoover was fired as Wake Forest’s coach Wednesday.

“I am disappointed and deeply saddened to receive the news that I was terminated today without cause,” she said in a news release.

Hoover was 162-183 in 10 years at Wake, breaking the school mark for career wins. Her team made the 2021 NCAA Tournament but was just 16-17 overall this year.