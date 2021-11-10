In the region: CAA board reaffirms JMU ban

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has reaffirmed its decision to ban James Madison teams from competing in CAA championships for the rest of the school year.
The board is comprised of the presidents and chancellors of CAA schools.
The ban, which prevents JMU teams from earning automatic NCAA tournament bids, results from JMU's decision to jump to the Sun Belt Conference next summer. JMU officially announced the move last Friday.
JMU had informed its athletes last week about the ban. A CAA bylaw allows CAA members to block a school from competing for CAA championships once the school announces its plans to leave. CAA presidents denied JMU's waiver request to allow JMU teams to compete in CAA tournaments this school year. JMU was allowed to compete only in the CAA women's soccer and field hockey tournaments that were held last week.
But JMU asked the CAA to review its decision. The league also received a petition from JMU athletes that was signed by athletes from around the CAA and the commonwealth. The CAA board met Tuesday and voted to stick with the ban, the league announced Wednesday.
"The CAA is following a process that is well established and that JMU leadership supported in several prior conference realignment scenarios," the board said in a Wednesday news release.
"This is not a decision that the CAA took lightly, and it agrees with JMU that caring for the health and wellness of student-athletes is of paramount importance. With that in mind, the CAA has made decisions that it feels are best for the member institutions and student-athletes that will remain in the CAA. The opportunity to compete for a conference championship should be reserved for institutions and student-athletes that are committed to being part of the conference."
The board also noted that it was JMU's decision to make the Sun Belt announcement last week instead of putting off the announcement to give more of its teams the chance to compete in CAA tournaments.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hokies, Cavs honored
Virginia Tech's Jacob Labovitz, who has eight goals and four assists, was named to the All-ACC first team.
Virginia's Leo Afonso made the second team, while Virginia Tech's Mayola Kinyua made the third team.
Virginia Tech's Danny Flores and UVa's Asparuh Slavov made the all-freshman team.
Generals, Maroons cited
Michael Singleton, who steered Washington and Lee (14-1-2) to the ODAC regular-season title, has been named the ODAC co-coach of the year.
W&L's Weyimi Agbeyegbe (five goals, four assists) was chosen the rookie of the year.
The All-ODAC first team included W&L's Samuel Bass (11 goals, six assists), Adrian Zimmerman (six goals, four assists), Michael Kutsanzira (six goals, 10 assists), Seth Chapman and Jack Rawlins.
Roanoke's Joe Carman (Blacksburg) and Dylan Berk (two goals, seven assists) also made the first team.
Agbeyegbe was joined on the second team by Roanoke's Liam Camilleri, Alec Taitague, Chris Jerrild and Zach Behe.
W&L's Tyler Smith made the third team.