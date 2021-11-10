In the region: CAA board reaffirms JMU ban

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday that its board of directors has reaffirmed its decision to ban James Madison teams from competing in CAA championships for the rest of the school year.

The board is comprised of the presidents and chancellors of CAA schools.

The ban, which prevents JMU teams from earning automatic NCAA tournament bids, results from JMU's decision to jump to the Sun Belt Conference next summer. JMU officially announced the move last Friday.

JMU had informed its athletes last week about the ban. A CAA bylaw allows CAA members to block a school from competing for CAA championships once the school announces its plans to leave. CAA presidents denied JMU's waiver request to allow JMU teams to compete in CAA tournaments this school year. JMU was allowed to compete only in the CAA women's soccer and field hockey tournaments that were held last week.

But JMU asked the CAA to review its decision. The league also received a petition from JMU athletes that was signed by athletes from around the CAA and the commonwealth. The CAA board met Tuesday and voted to stick with the ban, the league announced Wednesday.