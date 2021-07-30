In the region: Carlik Jones lands with Mavericks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Friday that former Radford University and Louisville guard Carlik Jones, who was not chosen in Thursday’s two-round draft, has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas did not have any draft picks Thursday.

Three other undrafted free agents of note have also landed deals:

UVa announced that Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, meaning a guaranteed contract in which Huff can shuffle between the Celtics and their NBA G League team.

UVa also announced that Jay Huff has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Washington, meaning Huff will go to the Wizards’ training camp and the Wizards will have his G League rights.

Former Gate City High School and Texas Tech guard Mac McClung agreed to a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic.

GOLF

Miller wins VSGA title

HOT SPRINGS – Defending champ and top seed Andrea Miller beat Joanne Kitusky 3 and 1 in the final of the VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at The Homestead on Friday.

OLYMPICS

Swimmers in action