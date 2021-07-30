In the region: Carlik Jones lands with Mavericks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Friday that former Radford University and Louisville guard Carlik Jones, who was not chosen in Thursday’s two-round draft, has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas did not have any draft picks Thursday.
Three other undrafted free agents of note have also landed deals:
UVa announced that Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, meaning a guaranteed contract in which Huff can shuffle between the Celtics and their NBA G League team.
UVa also announced that Jay Huff has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Washington, meaning Huff will go to the Wizards’ training camp and the Wizards will have his G League rights.
Former Gate City High School and Texas Tech guard Mac McClung agreed to a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic.
GOLF
Miller wins VSGA title
HOT SPRINGS – Defending champ and top seed Andrea Miller beat Joanne Kitusky 3 and 1 in the final of the VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at The Homestead on Friday.
OLYMPICS
Swimmers in action
Former Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech swimmer Ian Ho, who is on Hong Kong’s team, finished seventh in his 50 freestyle preliminary heat with a time of 22.45 seconds. He did not advance to the 16-man semifinals.
Virginia Tech swimmer Youssef Ramadan, who is on Egypt’s team, finished eighth in his 100 butterfly semifinal heat with a time of 52.27 seconds. He did not advance to the eight-man final.
Former Virginia Tech golfer Scott Vincent, who is on Zimbabwe’s team, shot a 4-under 67 in the second round and is tied for 34th with a 2-under 140.
Former UVa rowers Suzanne Grainger and Christine Roper helped Canada end the U.S. run of three consecutive gold medals in the women's eight. Canada won its first gold medal in women's rowing since 1996. The ex-Cavaliers became the second and third ex-UVa rowers to ever win Olympic gold.
Canada won in 5:59.13, with New Zealand second (6:00.04) and China third. The U.S. entry, including ex-Cavalier Kristine O’Brien, was fourth. With the U.S. finishing fourth in both the women's and men's eight, the American rowers leave Japan empty-handed.