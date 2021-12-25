In the region: Carlik Jones makes NBA debut

Carlik Jones made his NBA debut Thursday night with the Dallas Mavericks, becoming only the second former Radford University player to ever play in an NBA regular-season game.

Jones made his debut on his 24th birthday. He had three assists and two rebounds in nine minutes off the bench in a loss to Milwaukee.

Dallas had announced earlier Thursday it had signed the point guard to a 10-day hardship contract. The NBA announced last weekend that teams with COVID-19 woes could sign replacement players to 10-day hardship contracts; the emergency signees don't count toward the 15-man rosters.

The Mavericks were without seven players for their game Thursday because of COVID-19 issues, including three point guards.

Jones played for Radford for three seasons, then played for Louisville last season as a graduate transfer.

He had been playing for the Mavericks' NBA G League affiliate, averaging 20.2 points and 4.7 assists in 10 games. He had previously been with Dallas in the Las Vegas Summer League and in preseason camp.

Jones joined Chicago's Javonte Green as the only ex-Highlanders to ever play in an NBA regular-season game.

• The Chicago Bulls had signed former Gate City High School, Georgetown and Texas Tech guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship contract in preparation for their Dec. 22 game with Toronto. But that game wound up being postponed because of the Raptors' COVID-19 issues, and all of the Bulls who had been in COVID-19 protocols reportedly exited protocols Thursday. The Bulls were not scheduled to play again until Sunday. So McClung, who had been with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team, could get released by the Bulls on Sunday.

•The Sacramento Kings signed former Virginia Tech, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Justin Robinson to a regular 10-day contract on Dec. 17, before the NBA's announcement about hardship contracts. He has played in three games for Sacramento.

FOOTBALL

Keydets honored

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks) and VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm have been named second-team FCS All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association.

James Madison place-kicker Ethan Ratke made the first team, while JMU defensive lineman Bryce Carter and JMU defensive back Greg Ross made the second team.