In the region: Carpenter earns Sun Belt football honors

James Madison nose guard and Roanoke Catholic graduate James Carpenter has been named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team.

Carpenter had 52 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. He broke up three passes.

The panel of Sun Belt head football coaches and media members opted to honor both Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and JMU QB Todd Centeio, naming McCall the overall player of the year and Centeio the offensive player of the year.

Centeio, a Colorado State graduate transfer, also was named the newcomer of the year.

McCall was the QB on the All-Sun Belt first team, with Centeio making the second team.

JMU was represented on the first team by defensive end Isaac Ukwu and ex-VMI receiver Kris Thornton.

Centeio and Carpenter were joined on the second team by JMU offensive tackle Nick Kidwell and defensive tackle Jamare Edwards.

JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese and linebacker Taurus Jones made the third team.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

BYU 3, JMU 0

Erin Livingston had 20 kills to lead 18th-ranked BYU (22-6) to a 25-20, 25-10, 25-14 win over the Dukes (24-5) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Pittsburgh.

Bre Reid had 11 kills for JMU, while Lord Botetourt graduate Miette Veldman added seven kills, seven digs and one ace. Rockbridge County graduate Jaydyn Clemmer had 12 digs and three assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Generals honored

Michael Kutsanzira (nine goals, 10 assists) of Washington and Lee has been named a first-team Division III All-American by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

W&L defender Tyler Smith made the second team, while W&L’s Samuel Bass (eight goals, 11 assists) made the third team.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UVa’s Godfrey recognized

Virginia midfielder Lia Godfrey has been named a first-team Division I All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

She had eight goals and five assists this season.