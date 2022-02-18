In the region: Cavs, Hokie win ACC crowns

ATLANTA — Swimmers from Virginia and Virginia Tech won gold Thursday on the third night of the ACC championships.

The UVa quartet of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass broke the American and NCAA records in the women’s 200-yard medley relay with a winning time of 1 minute, 31.81 seconds.

UVa’s Ella Nelson won the 400 individual medley for the second straight year with a meet-record time of 4:02.11. Teammate Emma Weyant was second.

Douglass won the 100 butterfly for the third straight year with a meet-record time of 49.86 seconds.

UVa’s Alex Walsh won the women’s 200 freestyle with a school-record time of 1:42.28. Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson was second.

Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan won the men’s 100 butterfly, breaking meet, ACC and school records with a time of 44.08 seconds. It was the third-fastest time in NCAA history. Teammate Antani Ivanov was second.

The Tech foursome of Blake Manoff, Carles Coll Marti, Ivanov and Ramadan took second in the men’s 200 medley relay with a school-record time of 1:22.82.

Tech’s Filippo Dal Maso took second in the 400 individual medley.

BASEBALL

VMI 10, No. 23 Duke 5

DURHAM, N.C. — Will Knight had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Keydets to a season-opening win Friday.

It was VMI’s first win over a ranked foe in four years.

Trey Morgan and Zac Morris each had three hits and two RBIs for VMI. Morgan homered.

Va. Tech 17, UNC Asheville 3

BLACKSBURG — Cade Hunter had four hits, including two solo homers, and five RBIs to lead the Hokies to a season-opening win Friday.

Tanner Schobel, Eduardo Malinowski and Carson DeMartini also homered for Tech.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Alabama 1, No. 8 Va. Tech 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Abby Doerr hit an RBI single off Keely Rochard in the second inning to give the Crimson Tide (6-0) a win over the Hokies (5-1) on Friday.

WRESTLING

W&L coach honored

Washington and Lee’s Nathan Shearer has been named the Centennial Conference coach of the year.

He guided W&L (11-5, 5-1) to first place at the Centennial championships.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Hathorn chosen for hall of fame

W&L athletic director and former W&L women’s lacrosse coach Jan Hathorn has been chosen as part of this year’s class for the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association hall of fame.

Hathorn steered the Generals from 1988 through 2007. She guided W&L to 277 wins and eight NCAA tournament bids.