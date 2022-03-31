In the region: Chattanooga announces Earl's hiring

As expected, Chattanooga officially announced the hiring of VMI's Dan Earl as its new men's basketball coach Thursday.

The Roanoke Times had previously reported that Earl, who steered VMI for seven seasons, would be leaving the Keydets to take the reins at Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.

VMI announced Thursday that associate head coach Ander Galfsky will serve as the Keydets' interim head coach while the school searches for Earl's successor.

Earl succeeds Lamont Paris, who left Chattanooga last week to take the South Carolina job.

Earl went 73-138 at VMI, including a 13-12 mark last season and a 16-16 mark this season. This is the first time VMI has had back-to-back seasons with a .500 or better overall record since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns.

VMI went 7-7 in SoCon play last year and 9-9 in SoCon play this year. It is the first time the team has had back-to-back seasons with a .500 or better league record since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, when VMI was in the Big South.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kitley earns All-America honors

Virginia Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's 10-woman All-America team Thursday.

Kitley, the ACC player of the year, averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds this season.

Kitley was joined on the All-America first team by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Stanford's Cameron Brink and Haley Jones, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, Michigan's Naz Hillmon, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 W&L 12, Roanoke 8

Hanna Bishop, Janie Stillwell, Jenny Lisovicz and Katherine Faria scored two goals apiece to lead the Generals (8-2, 2-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (5-3, 1-1) on Wednesday in Lexington.

W&L forced 18 turnovers — its highest total in eight years.

Molly Kasemeyer had three goals for Roanoke.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 21, Mary Washington 16

Wyatt Whitlow scored six goals to lead the Maroons (6-4) past the Eagles (6-5) on Wednesday in Fredericksburg.

George Gilbert added four goals for Roanoke.