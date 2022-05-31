In the region: Christopher Newport wins NCAA Div. III softball title

The Christopher Newport softball team beat Trine 3-0 to win the NCAA Division III championship Tuesday at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

The Captains (47-1) from Newport News won the first NCAA title in the team's history.

Blacksburg High School graduate Katie Currin was among the CNU players who made the all-tournament team. She had two hits Tuesday.

CNU won a regional and a Super Regional at home to advance to the eight-team Division III World Series at Moyer. CNU then went 3-0 to advance to the best-of-three finals. The Captains beat Trine 6-3 in Game 1 on Monday before winning Game 2 on Tuesday, so a third game was not necessary.

Jamie Martin of CNU pitched a two-hit shutout Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum announced the hiring of Shelbylynn Adair as its new coach Tuesday.

Adair was a Virginia Tech assistant coach from 2006-17. She has worked for the Hokie Club since 2018. She is stepping down as the Hokie Club's associate director for annual campaign strategy to take the Ferrum job.

She has also been an assistant coach at Towson and Maryland-Baltimore County. She once served as Maryland-Baltimore County's interim head coach.

Adair becomes the second head coach in her family. Her husband is Virginia Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech's Henderson wins NCAA East title

Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson won the women's discus title Saturday on the final day of the NCAA East meet in Bloomington, Indiana.

Athletes had to finish in the top 12 at the meet to advance to the NCAA national championships.

Henderson broke her own school record with a throw of 193 feet. Virginia's Ashley Anumba took fourth (178-7).

Also Saturday, UVa's Jada Seaman took 11th in the 200 meters (23 seconds).

UVa's Helena Lindsey took 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:02.27).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford adds JUCO transfers

Radford announced the signings of junior-college transfers Ashley Panem and Tatiana Beaumont on Monday.

Panem, a 5-foot-10 guard from Colorado, is transferring from Western Nebraska Community College. She averaged 9.0 points for the team in the 2020-21 season and averaged 5.2 points in the 2021-22 season.

Panem, who will turn 22 years old next month, began her college career at NCAA Division I member Florida Gulf Coast. She was redshirted there as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, then played in eight games for Florida Gulf Coast in the 2019-20 season before her season was cut short by an injury.

Beaumont, a 6-foot guard from Australia, is transferring from Eastern Florida State. She averaged 7.3 points and started 26 games as a freshman this year, helping her team reach the Elite Eight in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament.

ROWING

UVa 9th at NCAAs

Virginia finished ninth at the NCAA championships, which concluded Sunday in Sarasota, Florida.

It was UVa's fourth straight top-10 finish at the NCAAs.

Texas won the NCAA championship with 124 points. UVa had 82 points.

UVa's Second Varsity Eight rowed to a sixth-place finish, while the Varsity Four and Varsity Eight finished eighth and 12th, respectively.