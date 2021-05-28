In the region: Cole Beck advances to NCAA championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech earned a berth in the NCAA Division I national outdoor track and field championships with his showing in the 100 meters Friday on the third day of the NCAA East meet.
The top 12 finishers in each event earned berths in the national meet.
Beck finished 12th overall in the 100, breaking his own school record with a time of 10.098 seconds. He became only the second Hokie to ever qualify for the national championships in the men’s 100 meters.
Virginia’s Claudio Romero took second in the men’s discus with a school-record throw of 215 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Jacob Lemmon was 12th (185-2).
Tech’s Fitsum Seyoum was fourth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (8 minutes, 41.73 seconds), with UVa’s Derek Johnson fifth (8:41.99).
Virginia’s Owayne Owens was eighth in the men’s triple jump (52-7 1/4), with Virginia Tech’s Chauncey Chambers ninth (52-5 1/2).
Tech’s Jacory Patterson was ninth in the men’s 400 meters (45.65).
Virginia Tech’s Diego Zarate was 12th in the 1,500 meters (3:39.88).
TRACK AND FIELD
Harrison makes final
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ferrum’s Dazon Harrison won his preliminary heat in the men’s 400 meters at the NCAA Division III national outdoor championships Friday with a time of 48.31 seconds.
Harrison earned a spot in Saturday’s eight-man final.
Roanoke’s Samuel Crawford, who was in one of the other two heats, had a time of 48.20 seconds. He did not advance to the final.
Washington and Lee’s Katelyn Gamble finished 12th overall in the prelims of the women’s 100 meters with a school-record time of 12.04 seconds. She did not advance to Saturday’s eight-woman final.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Delp moves on
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cave Spring graduate Reagan Delp of Christopher Newport won twice Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III singles championships.
Delp beat Ally Persky of Washington (Missouri) 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, becoming the first Christopher Newport women’s player to win in the NCAA singles tournament in 39 years.
She defeated eighth-seeded Risa Fukushige of Skidmore 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16 to become the first CNU player to ever make the women’s singles quarterfinals.
Delp, who clinched All-America honors, will face top seed and reigning NCAA champ Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico of Emory in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Fukushige had beaten W&L’s Taylor Garcia 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the first round.
FIELD HOCKEY
Amil recognized
W&L goalie Sara Amil (37 saves) has been named the state small-college defensive player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
She was joined on the small-college all-state first team by W&L’s Grace Amaden and Tess Muneses and Roanoke’s Emilee Wooten.