In the region: Cole Beck advances to NCAA championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ferrum’s Dazon Harrison won his preliminary heat in the men’s 400 meters at the NCAA Division III national outdoor championships Friday with a time of 48.31 seconds.

Harrison earned a spot in Saturday’s eight-man final.

Roanoke’s Samuel Crawford, who was in one of the other two heats, had a time of 48.20 seconds. He did not advance to the final.

Washington and Lee’s Katelyn Gamble finished 12th overall in the prelims of the women’s 100 meters with a school-record time of 12.04 seconds. She did not advance to Saturday’s eight-woman final.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Delp moves on

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cave Spring graduate Reagan Delp of Christopher Newport won twice Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III singles championships.

Delp beat Ally Persky of Washington (Missouri) 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, becoming the first Christopher Newport women’s player to win in the NCAA singles tournament in 39 years.

She defeated eighth-seeded Risa Fukushige of Skidmore 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16 to become the first CNU player to ever make the women’s singles quarterfinals.