In the region: Cole Beck wins gold at ACC track and field championships

RALEIGH, N.C. — Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech won the men’s 100 meters with a school-record time of 10.11 seconds Saturday on the third and final day of the ACC outdoor track and field championships.
Florida State claimed the men’s team crown with 136 points. Virginia Tech was second with 116.5 points. Virginia was third with 92 points.
FSU and Duke tied for the women’s team title with 110 points apiece. UVa finished third with 92 points. Virginia Tech was seventh.
Virginia Tech’s Jacory Patterson won the men’s 400 meters (45.14), with UVa’s Brandon Outlaw third.
Tech also won the men’s 4x400 relay (3:06.46).
Virginia’s Brenton Foster won the men’s high jump, breaking meet, school and facility records with a jump of 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
UVa’s Claudio Romero won the men’s discus on his final throw (200-10).
Virginia’s Michaela Meyer won the women’s 1,500 meters, breaking meet, school and facility records with a time of 4 minutes, 9.78 seconds.
UVa’s Andrenette Knight won the women’s 400 hurdles, breaking school and facility records with a time of 55.75 seconds.
Virginia’s Wes Porter took second in the men’s 1,500 meters, with Tech’s Diego Zarate third.
Tech’s Lindsey Butler was second in the women’s 800, with Meyer third.
Virginia took second in both the women’s 4x100 relay and the women’s 4x400 relay. UVa’s Rebecca Hawkins tied for second in the women’s high jump, while UVa’s Conor Murphy was third in the men’s 800.
Tech’s Fitsum Seyoum won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday night, breaking meet, school and facility records with a time of 8:31.23.
ROWING
UVa wins ACC title
CLEMSON, S.C. — The third-ranked Cavaliers won all five grand finals to claim their 11th straight ACC championship Saturday on Lake Hartwell.
UVa had 99 points. Duke was second with 84 points.
UVa’s Varsity Eight was named the ACC crew of the year, while UVa’s Kevin Sauer was chosen coach of the year.
MEN’S TENNIS
Brandeis 5, SVU 3
ROME, Ga. — Jeff Chen and Adam Tzeng won in doubles and singles to lead Brandeis (8-1) past Southern Virginia (13-6) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
SVU beat 19th-ranked Skidmore 5-4 in the second round Friday. SVU’s Marcos Dias won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to cut the Skidmore lead to 4-3. Kukutla Motlojoa won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles to tie the match. Paul Monson won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 5 singles to put the Knights into the Sweet 16.
W&L 5, Rose-Hulman 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Noah Tapp, T.J. Rudden and Evan Brady won in doubles and singles Saturday to lead the Generals (14-4) to a second-round win over Rose-Hulman (7-3) in the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
W&L 5, The College of New Jersey 1
LEXINGTON — Margaret Carlton won in doubles and singles to lead the 18th-ranked Generals (15-2) past the Lions (11-1) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
BASEBALL
Radford sweeps series
RADFORD — The Highlanders (22-21, 16-17 Big South) swept a doubleheader from Charleston Southern, winning the first game 11-3 and taking the nightcap 6-3.
David Bryant had three hits and two RBIs for Radford in Game 1.
In the nightcap, Connor Bagnieski smacked a three-run homer in the eighth to give Radford a 6-3 lead.
Radford beat Charleston Southern 14-6 on Friday night. Straton Podaras had five hits and two RBIs in that win.
VMI splits doubleheader
LEXINGTON — The Keydets (16-28, 11-16 Southern Conference) split a doubleheader with East Tennessee State on Saturday, winning the first game 3-1 to clinch the series win and losing the nightcap 9-6.
Jacob Menders pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two, to win Game 1.
Duke 4, Virginia Tech 1
DURHAM, N.C. — The Blue Devils (23-20, 12-17 ACC) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a 1-1 tie en route to a win over the Hokies (27-19, 16-16).
Duke beat Tech 11-6 on Friday.
Salisbury 16, SVU 0
SALISBURY, Md. — Kavi Caster hit for the cycle Saturday to help the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Sea Gulls (23-4) beat the fifth-seeded Knights (1-25) in the second game of their best-of-three Coast To Coast Conference semifinal series.
Salisbury won the series 2-0, so a third game was not necessary.
FOOTBALL
Snyder 3rd in Buchanan voting
VMI linebacker Stone Snyder finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
Jordan Lewis of Southern won the award.