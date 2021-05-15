In the region: Cole Beck wins gold at ACC track and field championships

Tech’s Lindsey Butler was second in the women’s 800, with Meyer third.

Virginia took second in both the women’s 4x100 relay and the women’s 4x400 relay. UVa’s Rebecca Hawkins tied for second in the women’s high jump, while UVa’s Conor Murphy was third in the men’s 800.

Tech’s Fitsum Seyoum won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday night, breaking meet, school and facility records with a time of 8:31.23.

ROWING

UVa wins ACC title

CLEMSON, S.C. — The third-ranked Cavaliers won all five grand finals to claim their 11th straight ACC championship Saturday on Lake Hartwell.

UVa had 99 points. Duke was second with 84 points.

UVa’s Varsity Eight was named the ACC crew of the year, while UVa’s Kevin Sauer was chosen coach of the year.

MEN’S TENNIS

Brandeis 5, SVU 3

ROME, Ga. — Jeff Chen and Adam Tzeng won in doubles and singles to lead Brandeis (8-1) past Southern Virginia (13-6) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.