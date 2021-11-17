In the region: Colonial honors Veldman

Lord Boteourt graduate Miette Veldman of James Madison was named the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball player of the year on Wednesday.
Veldman, a sophomore, had 303 kills, 170 digs and 32 blocks. She made the All-CAA first team for the second straight year.
She helped JMU go 17-7 and finish second in the CAA with an 11-5 league mark. JMU has been banned by the league from this week's CAA tournament because of the school's plan to join the Sun Belt next summer.
FOOTBALL
Knights honored
Southern Virginia defensive lineman Kymani VaiVai and linebacker Jason Siaosi have been named to the All-USA South second team.
VaiVai had 32 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery. Siaosi had 105 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
GOLF
Date set for HOF banquet
Marilyn Bussey, Doug Doughty, Lanto Griffin and Steve Prater will be honored at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame banquet at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Salem Civic Center.
Those four hall of fame inductees were previously announced.
Last year’s banquet was canceled because of COVID-19, so the honorees are from both the 2020 and 2021 classes. The cost to attend is $30. For reservations, call Jim Long at 540-265-6255.
ETC.
Sports club to hold open house
The Roanoke Valley Sports Club will host a free open house on Dec. 6 at the Salem Civic Center.
Reservations are required by 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Folks can register online at roanokevalleysportsclub.com or by mail to 5126 Red Stag Road, Roanoke, Virginia, 24018.
A cash bar will be offered from 5:45-6:15 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m. The program begins at 7 pm.
The club holds monthly meetings and has featured prominent speakers such as Marty Smith, Tony Bennett and Mike Young.