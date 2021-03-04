In the region: COVID-19 issues with Virginia Tech lacrosse, volleyball teams

The Virginia Tech women's lacrosse and women's volleyball teams are both dealing with COVID-19 issues.
The 13th-ranked women's lacrosse team announced Thursday it was temporarily pausing all team activities because of a positive test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the program. Tech postponed Saturday's game at No. 4 Notre Dame.
The women's volleyball team was supposed to open the spring portion of its schedule by visiting No. 13 Louisville on Friday. The Hokies were then set to face Wake Forest on Saturday at Louisville. But Tech announced Thursday it was postponing both matches because of positive tests and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the program.
There are now three Tech teams unable to play because of COVID-19 issues, including men's basketball.
BASEBALL
Public now welcome at Tech games
Virginia Tech announced Thursday that its home baseball games will be open to the general public, beginning with this weekend's series against nationally ranked North Carolina.
Fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The seating capacity for English Field will be expanded to 1,000 fans, beginning with Friday's 4 p.m. game.
About 700 single-game tickets will be available to the general public and Tech students on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the rest going to the families and guests of the teams and coaches.
Nonconference games will be free, while tickets for ACC games will cost $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 18. The ticket office at the ballpark will open 60 minutes before the first pitch.
Roanoke sweeps SVU
The Maroons (3-2) swept a Wednesday doubleheader from the visiting Knights (0-2), winning the first game 16-3 and the nightcap 5-3.
Carson McCusker had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in the first game. Conner Butler had a two-RBI double for Roanoke in Game 2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech coach Cianelli honored
Virginia Tech's Dave Cianelli has been named the Southeast Region men's indoor track and field coach of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Hokies won the ACC men's indoor championship last weekend.
Cianelli, Tech's director of men's and women's track and field and cross country, has earned regional coach of the year honors 18 times in his Hokies career.