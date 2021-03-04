In the region: COVID-19 issues with Virginia Tech lacrosse, volleyball teams

About 700 single-game tickets will be available to the general public and Tech students on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the rest going to the families and guests of the teams and coaches.

Nonconference games will be free, while tickets for ACC games will cost $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 18. The ticket office at the ballpark will open 60 minutes before the first pitch.

Roanoke sweeps SVU

The Maroons (3-2) swept a Wednesday doubleheader from the visiting Knights (0-2), winning the first game 16-3 and the nightcap 5-3.

Carson McCusker had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in the first game. Conner Butler had a two-RBI double for Roanoke in Game 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech coach Cianelli honored

Virginia Tech's Dave Cianelli has been named the Southeast Region men's indoor track and field coach of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Hokies won the ACC men's indoor championship last weekend.