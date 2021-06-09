In the region: Creasy resigns as Radford softball coach

RESTON — David Partridge of Manakin won the 65-and-over division at the 36th VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday at Hidden Creek Country Club with a two-day total of 5-under 141.

Defending champ Jack Allara of Roanoke was second with a 2-under 144.

Mike Brown of Fairfax won the 70-and-over division. Mike McDonald of Williamsburg was second and Bill Nunnenkamp of Roanoke was third.

John Walsh of Vienna won the 75-and-over division.

FOOTBALL

UVa adds transfer

Virginia announced Tuesday it has added graduate transfer Artie Henry III, a receiver from Marshall who will be using his extra year of eligibility at UVa.

Henry played in 22 games in three years at Marshall (including a medical redshirt year) after spending two years at a junior college. He had 22 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last fall.

Last weekend, UVa received a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Davis Lane of Liberty Christian Academy. He picked UVa over Army, Columbia and Dartmouth, among other schools, according to 247Sports.com.