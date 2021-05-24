In the region: Cross, Abbott earn All-ACC baseball honors

Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott were named to the All-ACC first team Monday.
Cross became the first Tech freshman to ever make the All-ACC first team in baseball. The outfielder is batting .375 and leads the league in hits (70) and triples (five).
Abbott became the first UVa pitcher to make the first team in five years. He leads the ACC in strikeouts (126) and is tied for the league lead in wins (seven).
UVa third baseman Zack Gelof (.342) made the second team, while UVa designated hitter Kyle Teel (.311) made the third team.
Cross and Teel also made the all-freshman team.
SOFTBALL
Super regional schedules announced
The schedule has been announced for the NCAA super regional series between No. 2 overall seed UCLA and visiting Virginia Tech.
Game 1 will air at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. Game 2 will be at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. The third game, if necessary, will be at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
The schedule has also been set for the super regional series between No. 8 overall seed Missouri and visiting James Madison.
Game 1 will be at 9 p.m. Friday on ESPNU, with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. Game 3, if necessary, will be on Sunday afternoon.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Wesleyan 5, W&L 0
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Caitlin Goldberg won in doubles and singles to lead second-ranked Wesleyan (9-0), the reigning NCAA Division III champ, past the 18th-ranked Generals (16-3) in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal.
Cavaliers advance
ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 3 seed Emma Navarro of UVa beat Ilze Hattingh of Arizona State 1-6, 7-5, 6-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division I singles championships.
North Carolina's Alexa Graham beat UVa's Natasha Subhash 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-1 in another second-round match.
The team of Subhash and Sofia Munera beat Tulsa's Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10) in the first round of the doubles championships.
The team of Navarro and Rosie Johanson beat California's Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov 4-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (7) in another first-round match.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tech duo falls
ORLANDO, Fla. — Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean beat Virginia Tech's Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the NCAA doubles championships.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Lillie shoots 288
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — UVa's Beth Lillie, who made the NCAA championships as an individual, shot a 2-under 70 in the final round of stroke play Monday to finish with a four-round total of even-par 288.
Lillie was on track for a top-10 finish, but Monday's action was not over at press time.
Virginia Tech was at 42-over 906 after the third round Sunday night and was not among the 15 teams that moved on to Monday's final round of stroke play. Tech tied for 21st out of the 24 teams.
FOOTBALL
Knight enters portal
Former Cave Spring quarterback Jacob Knight of JMU tweeted Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.
Knight, who joined JMU as a walk-on in 2019, did not throw any passes as a redshirt freshman this spring.