In the region: Cross, Abbott earn All-ACC baseball honors

Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott were named to the All-ACC first team Monday.

Cross became the first Tech freshman to ever make the All-ACC first team in baseball. The outfielder is batting .375 and leads the league in hits (70) and triples (five).

Abbott became the first UVa pitcher to make the first team in five years. He leads the ACC in strikeouts (126) and is tied for the league lead in wins (seven).

UVa third baseman Zack Gelof (.342) made the second team, while UVa designated hitter Kyle Teel (.311) made the third team.

Cross and Teel also made the all-freshman team.

SOFTBALL

Super regional schedules announced

The schedule has been announced for the NCAA super regional series between No. 2 overall seed UCLA and visiting Virginia Tech.

Game 1 will air at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. Game 2 will be at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. The third game, if necessary, will be at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

The schedule has also been set for the super regional series between No. 8 overall seed Missouri and visiting James Madison.